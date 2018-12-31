CHARLOTTESVILLE -- On the afternoon he picked up the 300th victory of his coaching career, Tony Bennett watched as Kyle Guy scorched the nets and his Wahoos broke the century mark for the first time since he arrived on Grounds.



The 100-64 victory over Marshall gave Virginia, which got a career-high 30 points from Guy, a 12-0 record in the non-conference slate. It's the first time since 2014 that the Cavaliers have gone into league play with an unblemished record.

On a day when the Hoos scored the most points they've put up in more than a decade, they not only got a big day from Guy (10-for-14 shooting, 7-for-9 from deep) but also placed three others in double-figures: Ty Jerome had 14 points as did Jay Huff while De'Andre Hunter added 11. Guy added a career-high eight boards in the win.

Aside from the 100-point mark—which UVa got on 3-pointer at the horn from walk-on former student manager Grant Kersey—the Wahoos got extended time and contributions from Huff, who made the most of his 13 minutes of action. He was 4-for-8 shooting but added eight boards, two assists, and two steals as well.

In all, Virginia dominated the Thundering Herd (7-6) by limiting them to just 35.1 percent shooting from the field, a 27.1 percentage day from long range, and a 45 to 23 blowout on the glass. UVa also got 34 points from its bench in the victory.

Jerome's 3-pointer opened things up for the Wahoos who, after Jannson Williams hit a jumper from deep to tie it on the next Marshall possession, rolled off 14 of the game's next 16 points. That run plus an 8-2 spurt that came after a CJ Burks jumper had the Herd staring at a 25-9 deficit prior to the under-8 media timeout.

UVa then put together a 15-0 run fueled by Guy's shooting and Marshall's lack of it. At one point, Guy had 27 points on his own while the Thundering Herd were sitting on 32 as a team.

After leading 50-25 at the half following a pair of Jerome free throws, UVa came out hot to start the second. Guy hit a 3-pointer on an assist from Jerome before Mamadi Diakite scored in the lane following an offensive rebound. Guy's free throws and then another 3-pointer gave the Hoos a 10-0 run to start the half.

By that point, the only questions were to what extent Bennett would use his bench and if the Cavaliers would get to 100. Huff's contributions made good on plenty of fan enthusiasm but not even that could match the excitement over the game's final sequence. After Virginia missed three opportunities to hit the shot to do reach 100, Kersey came up with a rebound and stepped back to nail a 3-pointer at the buzzer and sent John Paul Jones Arena into a frenzy.



