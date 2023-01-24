With the end of one recruiting cycle comes the beginning of another and there’s little doubt that the Commonwealth of Virginia is not short on playmakers in the class of 2024.

One of the state’s premier talents resides a couple of hours down Route 29 from Charlottesville and three-star prospect Kemori Dixon made that short trip to UVa recently for a junior day visit.

The GW-Danville standout has landed a UVa offer and came away from his visit impressed with the Wahoos.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound athlete has travelled to Charlottesville on multiple occasions but received the Junior Day treatment on Saturday. So what did Dixon have to say about UVa, Tony Elliott, and the football program?

“First off, I want to say that UVa is a beautiful program,” he told CavsCorner. “Mrs. [Carla] Williams, Coach Elliott and his staff have so much in store for the program. I was impressed with everything, even outside of football.”

Dixon is being recruited as a safety but he’s a player who brings a lot of tools to the football field. Asked him what type of player UVa would be getting if he were to eventually commit to the Wahoos, he was pretty confident in response.

“I’m a physical, fast and aggressive athlete with a great work ethic,” Dixon explained. “Any school will be getting a player that’s worth their time; not only a great athlete, but also a great young man.”

During his time on Grounds last weekend, Dixon had the opportunity to meet with Elliott and his staff. The UVa head coach relayed his message about the “model program” but also left Dixon with an invaluable message as well.

“Just be yourself and do what’s best for you,” Dixon recalled, adding that Elliott also reminded Dixon to “know your why.”

In addition to Elliott, Dixon was able to spend some time talking with other staff members including defensive backs coach Curome Cox and senior defensive analyst Mark Sheridan.

Dixon, who is racking up attention heading into the spring, said that he currently plans to end his recruitment with a commitment sometime over the summer. To this point, he has picked up offers from Louisville, Boston College and FAMU and is getting heavy interest from Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Penn State, and Maryland.



