Hampton and the Heels roll through the hapless Hoos 41-14

Omarion Hampton ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns and J.J. Jones caught five passes for 129 yards and a pair of scores as North Carolina snapped a four-game losing streak with a 41-14 win over Virginia on Saturday.

“We’ve played good at times this year. We haven’t played consistent,” North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. “And that’s been our problem. They’re growing up…Today was a great step forward.”

The Tar Heels (4-4, 1-3 ACC) buried a month’s worth of frustration by dominating the second and third quarters to end their longest losing streak since 2018.

Virginia (4-4, 2-3) endured a dismal offensive day, not scoring a touchdown until backup quarterback Tony Muskett connected with JR Wilson for a 68-yard score with 10:07 left and the outcome no longer in doubt.

“I didn’t see anything like this coming,” said Virginia tight end Tyler Neville.

The Tar Heels outgained Virginia 428 yards to 288 and held the Cavaliers to a 6-for-16 showing on 3rd down.

Virginia, loser of three in a row, struggled to block North Carolina, which racked up 10 sacks. That was the most sacks in a game by the Heels since recording 10 against Wake Forest in 2000.

Kaimon Rucker had three of them and Beau Atkinson added two as the Tar Heels dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

Virginia played with a rejiggered offensive line, sliding guard Noah Josey to center with starter Brian Stevens and backup Ty Furnish out Saturday. Trouble for Josey struck early when his errant snap at the North Carolina 1-yard line led to an 11-yard loss and cost the Cavaliers an early chance for a touchdown.

Virginia settled for a field goal before Carolina broke loose and led 38-6 going into the fourth quarter, sending the Tar Heels on their way to the most lopsided outcome in this rivalry since 2013.

“I owe an apology to the administration, to the players in the locker room, the staff,” said Virginia coach Tony Elliott. “I did not do a good job of having them prepared to play. What you saw out there today, that’s on me. I have two weeks to really figure it out.”

The Tar Heels put their open date to good use and played their most complete and impressive game of the year, striking for big plays in both the passing and running game, while getting a smothering performance from their defense.

The Cavaliers weren’t competitive in what was considered the most winnable remaining game on their schedule. Now, heading into its open date, Virginia faces a brutal final four games, three on the road, still needing a pair of victories to become bowl eligible for the first time under Elliott.

Before the game, Virginia observed a moment of silence for North Carolina’s Tylee Craft, who died from cancer earlier this month. Afterward, Brown revealed that Elliott had his Cavaliers players write the Tar Heels sympathy notes that they gave them before the game.

“That just doesn’t happen anymore, that sportsmanship,” Brown said.

Hampton went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season, becoming the ninth Tar Heel to post multiple seasons with at least 1,000 and the first since Michael Carter did it in 2019 and 2020.

Virginia wide receiver Malachi Fields didn’t waste any time extending his streak of consecutive games with a catch. On the Cavaliers’ first offensive play, Fields caught a short pass from Colandrea for 7 yards, the 23rd straight contest he’s had at least one reception.



