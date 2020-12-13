CavsCorner - Hokies beat the Hoos 33-15

BLACKSBURG— Virginia Tech put together one of its best performances of the season Saturday night on the way to beating rival UVa 33-15 and winning back the Commonwealth Cup.

The Hokies racked up 464 yards of total offense and put this one away early, taking the lead for good after converting all three 3rd downs in a 17-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended on a 6-yard TD run by Tre Turner.

Before then, the Wahoos seemed like they were game for the fight. After Tech got a field goal on its first drive, UVa responded with a 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive the put the Cavaliers up thanks to a Brennan Armstrong to Keytaon Thompson TF.

But once the Hokies went back ahead, the Hoos failed to convert following a muffed punt by James Mitchell, Tech scored the next 27 points unanswered including 76-yard TD run by Khalil Herbert and a 60-yard TD pass from Braxton Burmeister to Tayvion Robinson.

By the time the Cavaliers scored again on a 23-yard TD pass from Armstrong to Tony Poljan and then got the two-point conversion on a throw from Armstrong to Terrell Jana, there was only 4:50 left in the third.

The Hokies salted away most of the rest of the clock, controlling the ball for 7:15 of the fourth quarter.



