“I feel like it was a pretty good year because I really learned a lot,” Taylor said. “I transitioned from being a shooting guard into a point guard. I’m more of a combo guard so that was good.”

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Taylor was a stat stuffer for Carmel Christian averaging 11 points, 3.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He started catching the attention of college coaches last summer picking up an offer from USF on July 1 followed by offers from in-state schools Elon, North Carolina A&T and Winthrop. Taylor has also been hearing from Charlotte, Clemson, Mississippi, Stanford, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Yale and others.

USF was the first program to offer Taylor and the Bulls coaching staff has continue to build on their relationship.