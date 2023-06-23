Four-star wing Cam Ward of Largo High School and Team Durant is trending to be one of the top prospects from the DMV in the 2025 class. As such, schools are really starting to take notice of the 6-foot-6 Upper Marlboro (MD).

Count UVa among those who are after Ward, No. 103 in the class.

“I started getting hit up right at midnight on June 15th,” he told CavsCorner. “To be honest, it really has not stopped. I am still getting hit up all throughout the day. It is a great experience for me.”

Associate head coach Jason Williford was the coach from UVa that contacted Ward last week and Ward said he hopes to keep a relationship growing with Williford and the Cavaliers.

“Virginia has been watching me for a while,” he explained, “and Coach Williford has been telling me just what he saw and what he likes me and he mentioned to me how he really likes when I am just myself on the court.

“He wants to keep on building a relationship with me and my parents,” Ward added. “I like Virginia a lot as a program, I like how they play and they are a really fundamentally sound team so it was good to hear from them.”

To this point, Ward has been able to watch the Wahoos in action several times and he clearly has a good feel for what they’re about on both ends of the floor.

“They are very offensively patient,” he said. “They do not force a lot and are always focused on running their sets. Then obviously the defense really stands out. They hold some teams to under 50 points multiple times during a season, which is very impressive.”

Ward is definitely intrigued with what Virginia has to offer so he is looking forward to learning more and more about Tony Bennett and Co.

“I just want to learn more about their history and culture as far as them as a team and them as a program,” Ward said. “I just know that they have a lot of history and tradition and I want to experience that more and see if it is something I want to be a part of or if it is something that me and my family think is a good option for me.”

In terms of getting an offer from the Cavaliers, he thinks he knows what he needs to do to make that happen.

“I think I just have to keep playing my game, honestly,” he said. “There is not that much that I need to fix or really change, it is more of just staying on the grind and keep getting better and keep doing what I do best and everything else will fall into place.”

Ward is going to be a priority recruit for multiple colleges which is why he has been eyeing a lot of schools to visit in the near future.

“I will probably start taking out of town visits in August and visit as many of those programs as I can before November,” Ward explained. “I would like to visit the schools close to me whenever I can like Georgetown and Virginia.

“The schools that are more out of town that I would like to go to are Tennessee, Florida State, Arkansas, Texas, UCLA and UConn,” he added.



