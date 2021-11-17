Hoos overmatched by (15) Houston in road loss





Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, Kyler Edwards added 18 and No. 15 Houston used a suffocating defense to beat Virginia 67-47 on Tuesday night.

Sasser and Edwards combined to shoot 11 of 24 from the field and 9 of 13 on 3-pointers. The Cougars (3-0) shot 49% from the field and 11 of 20 on 3s.

Houston forced Virginia (1-2) into 17 turnovers, which the Cougars turned into 16 points. Houston held the Cavaliers to 35% shooting and 4 of 19 on 3-pointers.

Armaan Franklin scored 11 points, Kihei Clark had eight points and six rebounds, and Kody Stattmann added eight points for Virginia, which dropped to 1-2 for the first time since the 2012-13 season. Jayden Gardner, who entered averaging 18 points per game, was held to four points.

Houston, which never trailed, jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first 4 1/2 minutes capped by 3-pointer from Sasser.

After Virginia cut the lead to 24-16 on a 3-pointer by Stattmann midway through the first half, Houston went on an 8-0 spurt to open up a 16-point lead on another 3-pointer by Sasser with six minutes to go in the half.

The Cougars led 36-23 at the half, and Virginia never got closer than 11 in the second half.



