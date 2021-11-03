 How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 10 Rivals CavsCorner recruiting poll Virginia Cavaliers football UVA Wahoos Hoos
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-03 07:27:21 -0500') }} football Edit

How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 10

Despite Saturday's loss at BYU, Virginia still controls its own destiny in the ACC's Coastal Division race.
Damon Dillman • CavsCorner
Managing Editor
@DamonDillman


Beginning with the first full week of October, publishers and contributors to ACC team sites across the Rivals network rank the conference's 14 teams on a weekly basis. This week’s poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

How the ACC sees the ACC | Week 10
Team Points Record Last Week This Week

1. Wake Forest (14)

224

8-0 | 5-0

45-7 win vs. Duke

at UNC

2. Pitt

198

6-2 | 3-1

38-34 loss vs. Miami

at Duke

3. NC State

195

6-2 | 3-1

28-13 win vs. L'ville

at FSU

4. Virginia

174

6-3 | 4-2

66-49 loss at BYU

off

5. Clemson

164

5-3 | 4-2

30-20 win vs. FSU

at L'ville

6. Miami

128

4-4 | 2-2

38-34 win at Pitt

vs. GT

7. Syracuse

113

5-4 | 2-3

21-6 win vs. BC

off

8. North Carolina

106

4-4 | 3-3

44-34 loss at ND

vs. Wake

9. Louisville

104

4-4 | 2-3

28-13 loss at NCSU

vs. Clemson

10. Virginia Tech

94

4-4 | 2-2

26-17 win at GT

at BC

11. Florida State

67

3-5 | 2-3

30-20 loss at Clemson

vs. NCSU

12. Georgia Tech

53

3-5 | 2-4

26-17 loss vs. VT

at Miami

13. Boston College

44

4-4 | 0-4

21-6 loss at SU

vs. VT

14. Duke

16

3-5 | 0-4

45-7 loss at Wake

vs. Pitt


