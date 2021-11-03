How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 10
Beginning with the first full week of October, publishers and contributors to ACC team sites across the Rivals network rank the conference's 14 teams on a weekly basis. This week’s poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:
|Team
|Points
|Record
|Last Week
|This Week
|
1. Wake Forest (14)
|
224
|
8-0 | 5-0
|
45-7 win vs. Duke
|
at UNC
|
2. Pitt
|
198
|
6-2 | 3-1
|
38-34 loss vs. Miami
|
at Duke
|
3. NC State
|
195
|
6-2 | 3-1
|
28-13 win vs. L'ville
|
at FSU
|
4. Virginia
|
174
|
6-3 | 4-2
|
66-49 loss at BYU
|
off
|
5. Clemson
|
164
|
5-3 | 4-2
|
30-20 win vs. FSU
|
at L'ville
|
6. Miami
|
128
|
4-4 | 2-2
|
38-34 win at Pitt
|
vs. GT
|
7. Syracuse
|
113
|
5-4 | 2-3
|
21-6 win vs. BC
|
off
|
8. North Carolina
|
106
|
4-4 | 3-3
|
44-34 loss at ND
|
vs. Wake
|
9. Louisville
|
104
|
4-4 | 2-3
|
28-13 loss at NCSU
|
vs. Clemson
|
10. Virginia Tech
|
94
|
4-4 | 2-2
|
26-17 win at GT
|
at BC
|
11. Florida State
|
67
|
3-5 | 2-3
|
30-20 loss at Clemson
|
vs. NCSU
|
12. Georgia Tech
|
53
|
3-5 | 2-4
|
26-17 loss vs. VT
|
at Miami
|
13. Boston College
|
44
|
4-4 | 0-4
|
21-6 loss at SU
|
vs. VT
|
14. Duke
|
16
|
3-5 | 0-4
|
45-7 loss at Wake
|
vs. Pitt
JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!
If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.
Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!