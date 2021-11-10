 How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 11 | Rivals CavsCorner recruiting poll Virginia Cavaliers football UVA Wahoos Hoos
How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 11

UVa remains in the top 5 of the Rivals network's weekly rankings of ACC football programs.
Beginning with the first full week of October, publishers and contributors to ACC team sites across the Rivals network rank the conference's 14 teams on a weekly basis. This week’s poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

How the ACC sees the ACC | Week 11
Team Points Record Last Week This Week

1. Wake Forest (7)

212

8-1 | 5-0

58-55 loss at UNC

vs. NCSU

2. Pitt (4)

205

7-2 | 4-1

54-29 win at Duke

vs. UNC

3. NC State (5)

204

7-2 | 4-1

28-14 win at FSU

at Wake

4. Clemson

168

6-3 | 5-2

30-24 win at L'ville

vs. UConn

5. Virginia

159

6-3 | 4-2

off

vs. ND

6. North Carolina

141

5-4 | 3-3

58-55 win vs. Wake

at Pitt

7. Miami

134

5-3 | 3-2

33-30 win vs. GT

at FSU

8. Syracuse

107

5-4 | 2-3

off

at L'ville

9. Louisville

98

4-5 | 2-4

30-24 loss vs. Clemson

vs. SU

10. Boston College

79

5-4 | 1-4

17-3 win vs. VT

at GT

11. Florida State

60

3-6 | 2-4

28-14 loss vs. NCSU

vs. Miami

12. Virginia Tech

56

4-5 | 2-3

17-3 loss at BC

vs. Duke

13. Georgia Tech

41

3-6 | 2-5

33-30 loss at Miami

vs. BC

14. Duke

16

3-6 | 0-5

54-29 loss vs. Pitt

at VT


