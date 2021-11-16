 How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 12 | Rivals CavsCorner Virginia Football Cavaliers UVA Wahoos Hoos Brennan Armstrong
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-16 18:37:44 -0600') }} football

How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 12

Damon Dillman • CavsCorner
Managing Editor
@DamonDillman


Beginning with the first full week of October, publishers and contributors to ACC team sites across the Rivals network rank the conference's 14 teams on a weekly basis. This week’s poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

How the ACC sees the ACC | Week 11
Team Points Record Last Week This Week

1. Wake Forest (12)

220

9-1 | 6-0

45-42 win vs. NCSU

vs. Clemson

2. Pitt (4)

211

8-2 | 5-1

30-23 (OT) win vs. UNC

vs. UVa

3. NC State

1881

7-3 | 4-2

45-42 loss at Wake

vs. SU

4. Clemson

179

7-3 | 5-2

44-7 win vs. UConn

at Wake

5. Louisville

138

5-5 | 3-4

41-3 win vs. SU

at Duke

6. Virginia

137

6-4 | 4-2

28-3 loss vs. ND

at Pitt

7. North Carolina

119

5-5 | 3-4

30-23 (OT) loss at Pitt

vs. Wofford

8. Boston College

103

6-4 | 2-4

41-30 win at GT

vs. FSU

9. Florida State

102

4-6 | 3-4

31-28 win vs. Miami

at BC

10. Miami

101

5-5 | 3-3

31-28 loss at FSU

vs. VT

11. Virginia Tech

67

5-5 | 3-3

48-17 win vs. Duke

at Miami

12. Syracuse

65

5-5 | 2-4

41-3 loss at L'ville

at NCSU

13. Georgia Tech

33

3-7 | 2-6

41-30 loss vs. BC

at ND

14. Duke

16

3-7 | 0-6

48-17 loss at VT

vs. L'ville


