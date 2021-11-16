How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 12
Beginning with the first full week of October, publishers and contributors to ACC team sites across the Rivals network rank the conference's 14 teams on a weekly basis. This week’s poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:
|Team
|Points
|Record
|Last Week
|This Week
|
1. Wake Forest (12)
|
220
|
9-1 | 6-0
|
45-42 win vs. NCSU
|
vs. Clemson
|
2. Pitt (4)
|
211
|
8-2 | 5-1
|
30-23 (OT) win vs. UNC
|
vs. UVa
|
3. NC State
|
1881
|
7-3 | 4-2
|
45-42 loss at Wake
|
vs. SU
|
4. Clemson
|
179
|
7-3 | 5-2
|
44-7 win vs. UConn
|
at Wake
|
5. Louisville
|
138
|
5-5 | 3-4
|
41-3 win vs. SU
|
at Duke
|
6. Virginia
|
137
|
6-4 | 4-2
|
28-3 loss vs. ND
|
at Pitt
|
7. North Carolina
|
119
|
5-5 | 3-4
|
30-23 (OT) loss at Pitt
|
vs. Wofford
|
8. Boston College
|
103
|
6-4 | 2-4
|
41-30 win at GT
|
vs. FSU
|
9. Florida State
|
102
|
4-6 | 3-4
|
31-28 win vs. Miami
|
at BC
|
10. Miami
|
101
|
5-5 | 3-3
|
31-28 loss at FSU
|
vs. VT
|
11. Virginia Tech
|
67
|
5-5 | 3-3
|
48-17 win vs. Duke
|
at Miami
|
12. Syracuse
|
65
|
5-5 | 2-4
|
41-3 loss at L'ville
|
at NCSU
|
13. Georgia Tech
|
33
|
3-7 | 2-6
|
41-30 loss vs. BC
|
at ND
|
14. Duke
|
16
|
3-7 | 0-6
|
48-17 loss at VT
|
vs. L'ville
