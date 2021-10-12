 Rivals CavsCorner | How the ACC sees the ACC Football: Week 7
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-12 18:49:57 -0500') }} football Edit

How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 7

Mandy Alonso and the Hoos climbed two spots in this week's edition of the Rivals network ACC rankings.
Mandy Alonso and the Hoos climbed two spots in this week's edition of the Rivals network ACC rankings. (USATSI | Jasen Vinlove)
Damon Dillman • CavsCorner
Managing Editor
@DamonDillman


Beginning with the first full week of October, publishers and contributors to ACC team sites across the Rivals network rank the conference's 14 teams on a weekly basis. This week’s poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

How the ACC sees the ACC | Week 7
Team Points Record Last Week This Week

1. Wake Forest (9)

162

6-0 (4-0)

40-37 win (OT) at Syracuse

off

2. NC State (2)

152

4-1 (1-0)

off

at BC

3. Pitt (1)

149

4-1 (1-0)

off

at VT

4. Clemson

131

3-2 (2-1)

off

at Syracuse

T5. Boston College

114

4-1 (0-1)

off

at NC State

T5. Virginia Tech

114

3-2 (1-0)

32-29 loss vs. Notre Dame

vs. Pitt

7. Virginia

91

4-2 (2-2)

34-33 win at Louisville

vs. Duke

T8. Georgia Tech

74

3-3 (2-2)

31-27 win at Duke

off

T8. Louisville

74

3-3 (1-2)

34-33 loss vs. UVa

off

10. North Carolina

58

3-3 (2-3)

35-25 loss vs. FSU

vs. Miami

11. Florida State

54

2-4 (2-2)

35-25 win at UNC

off

12. Miami

41

2-3 (0-1)

off

at UNC

13. Syracuse

24

3-3 (0-2)

40-37 loss (OT) vs. Wake

vs. Clemson

14. Duke

22

3-3 (0-2)

31-27 loss vs. GT

at UVa


JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}