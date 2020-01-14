In Saturday’s loss to Syracuse, then No. 18 UVa struggled, as the Cavaliers have all season, on the offensive end of the floor. If not for a key 12-0 run in the second half that gave them the lead, they likely wouldn’t have been able to force the extra session.

In fact, from the point when that run ended, Virginia scored just eight points over the final 10:15 of the game.

A function of that is not only the team’s relative lack of shooting but also its youth. The Hoos (11-4, 3-2 ACC) finished the Cuse loss 7-for-31 from 3-point territory.

“When you have less experienced guys in certain spots, you just keep plugging,” head coach Tony Bennett said after the 63-55 OT loss.

Heading into tomorrow night’s matchup at No. Florida State (7 p.m., ESPN), junior center Jay Huff believes the Wahoos have to stick to the essence of their program.

“That’s where the pillar of unity comes in,” he said. “Coach said it after the game. We can’t get too down on ourselves. Now is when we’ve got to come together a little bit rather than start pointing fingers.”

That wasn’t all Bennett told the team.

“I said 'Don’t hang your head but don’t you dare think ‘Well this was just a fluke,. Ah, it’s just a fluke. They threw one in off the board.’ Nah,” he recalled. “Look at it for what it is. We’ve got to keep getting better and of course you have to stay together. It’s easy to divide the house, say ‘it’s him, it’s this, it’s that.’ You’ve got to be able to win together, you’ve got to be able to lose together, and then grow. That’s what we’ll do.”



