This kind of just happened.

Hugh Laughlin did not wake up Tuesday May 5 thinking he was going to go to bed committed to Virginia.

The 6-foot-6, 285 pound lineman out of Athens (Ga.) Academy had reeled in well over a dozen offers in the last few weeks, and he was talking to different coaches daily, but on Tuesday, one conversation was different.

He was speaking with Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall for the first time, and by the end of that conversation, Laughlin knew he wanted to be a Cavalier.

"I knew I really liked Virginia because of the great academics and the overall school, but when talking to coach Mendenhall, I just felt it," said Laughlin. "I wasn't really thinking about committing too much going into the call, but once we got off the phone, I knew I was going to Virginia.

"Our conversation showed me a lot about coach Mendenhall and Virginia. I learned how important family is there, what is most important at Virginia, and how they push growing into a better person first, before football.

"Hearing what coach Mendenhall had to say really reminded me of Athens Academy. It is about growing as a person and I am ready to carry on that mind-set at Virginia."

It may have taken a little time for that first call between Laughlin and Mendenhall to take place, but call No. two happened very quickly.

"I called my recruiting coach, coach Sintim first, then I called coach Mendenhall next to tell them about my decision.

"After I got off the phone with coach Mendenhall the first time, I talked to my parents, then I would say I called the Virginia coaches back about an hour and a half later to tell them about my commitment.

"I think they were surprised with my decision, but they were super-excited."

Laughlin surprised himself too. He did not think he would be committed this soon. Most of his offers have come in over this dead period, and he was thinking about taking more visits before committing, but when it hit him, he knew there was no reason to wait.

"Virginia is just the best place for me to be," said Laughlin. "I did not have a group of top schools and I had not narrowed my list down or anything, so I cannot say who I picked Virginia over. I just knew it when it hit me that I was ready to commit and that I made my decision.

"I have not visited yet, but I have had the virtual tour, I have learned a lot about the school, I have gotten to know the coaches and Virginia is the right school for me. I know it is the best fit.

"I love how the priorities are set up there and I am very excited about my decision."

The majority of Laughlin's offers were to play offensive tackle. Some recruited him as a big athlete, and a few liked him as a defensive lineman. Virginia is one of those who wants him on the defensive side of the ball, so that shows you what type of versatile athlete Laughlin is.