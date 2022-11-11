As recruiting continues to pick up for prospects in the class of 2024, Richmond native Redd Thompson is one of those who is trying to get out and take some visits this fall.

The 6-foot guard recently visited Virginia as Tony Bennett and his staff have been continuing to evaluate some of the top talent from the Commonwealth.

Thompson, currently a junior at John Marshall, talked to CavsCorner about his recent visit to Charlottesville and what he thought about his time around the program.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to visit,” he said, “and I enjoyed seeing the campus and I got to see the team practice which was really cool to see.”

As Thompson mentioned, he got to see the current Virginia team practice and a few things stuck with him after watching the Wahoos recently.

“The pace they play with really stood out,” he explained. “They get a lot of good leadership from their point guard and everyone really plays together.”

As a point guard, Thompson knows the type of leadership someone has to play with and that’s even more true at the next level. During his time on Grounds, he was able to learn a lot watching the UVa point guards in the practice he got to see.

“It was cool seeing the point guard leadership,” he said. “I learned some things that can help me with my leadership when I am on the court and when the ball is in my hands.”

Though Thompson has not picked up an offer from Virginia to this point, he said that after talking with the Virginia staff he knows what he has to work on to possibly get one in the future.

“I just have to stay consistent,” he explained. “They want to see more consistency in my game. They have watched me play so it means a lot to hear what they want to see out of me.

“They want me to keep on doing what I am doing,” Thompson added, “and keep on working to elevate my game.”

Since his mother is from the area and with the family living close to UVa, the program has been on his radar for a while.

“I have known a lot about the Virginia program for quite some time now,” Thompson said. “My mom is originally from Charlottesville so I have been following the team while I have been growing up.”

To this point, Thompson has now visited a couple of ACC schools and calls it a “blessing.”

“It is a blessing to be able to visit some of the schools from the ACC,” he said. “I am super grateful for the opportunity.”

Of course, he still has plenty of time before a college decision is made and at least as of yet location does not seem to be on his mind much.

“Location does not really matter,” he said, “but as of right now I am pretty open.”