In-state linebacker Kamren Robinson commits to Virginia
Virginia landed a major commitment on Friday from big time in-state prospect Kamren Robinson. The Tappahannock (Va.) Essex standout broke down his commitment to the Cavaliers and new head coach Tony Elliot with Rivals.com.
"When I first went to UVA I didn't think it was for me but I knew that's where I wanted to be once I took my official visit and I got to talk to the players, coaches, and have fun," Robinson said. "We went paint balling, we hung out, we ate, and my parents really loved it. It just all felt right.
"I went on my official visit at the same time as Rodney (Lora), who just committed there," he said. "With all of us hanging out, it made it a lot better too.
"They want me at inside linebacker," said Robinson. "When I went to practices I got to see their scheme and I think I can play early.
"Coach Sintim was real with us," he said. "He's been in the NFL with the Giants and was on the team that beat Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. I just love what he does."
Robinson is a violent player that knows how to use his hands to shed blockers but has the speed to flow to the ball carrier. He's shown plenty of versatility throughout his high school career but the way he's able to impact the game from the linebacker position makes this an easy fit for Virginia. Robinson is able to see the running lanes quickly and make plenty of tackles in the backfield but he also has the the ability to keep ball carriers from picking up big gains on outside runs. This is an important commitment for Virginia as they try to refocus their recruiting efforts on in-state prospects.