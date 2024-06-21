Virginia closed out its transfer class with the commitment of Kansas State guard Dai Dai Ames. Having recently finished his freshman year at Kansas State where he put up an average of 5.2 points per game., the Chicago native who came out of high school as the 66th ranked player in the class of 2023 now has set his sights on Charlottesville.

It’s a phase of his career that he can’t wait to get started.

“They were recruiting me the most,” Ames told CavsCorner. “The coaches were just real honest with me when I was on my visit. I could really tell how much they wanted me to commit. It really just felt like home when I was around the coaches and players.”

Through that process, Ames said he could see himself being able to have a lot of success with Tony Bennett and the Wahoos.

“I just really see myself playing that point guard role,” he said. “If I am asked to score, I will score and when I need to facilitate the ball to my teammates, I will get the ball to them. I also see myself being a great defender for Coach Bennett.”

As he gets ready to head to UVa, it’s clear in Ames’ mind what the next steps are for him especially given the talent around.

“I just want to focus on being the best point guard I can be,” he explained. “We have a lot of guys that can catch and shoot and I can’t wait to get the ball to them. I am going to constantly get the ball to the players in the right spot.

“The No. 1 goal is to win a national championship,” Ames added. “I also just want to continue to improve myself and get better and better every year.”

When asked what fans can expect out of him, Ames said, “They can expect me to be that guy that does anything it takes to to win a game. Anything that Coach Bennett needs me to do, I am going to do it.”



