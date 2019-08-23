It’s no secret that Virginia carries elevated expectations this season, both internally and from both fans and media. The Cavaliers were picked to win the Coastal Division and with the first game just over one week away it’s difficult to remember a season that has had more hype this close to kickoff.



But within the team, it’s business as usual. Bronco Mendenhall noted after practice on Tuesday night that the team is preparing as they are expected to and as they always have, and he is keenly watching for any signs of slippage.

UVa’s veteran players have helped transform the culture from one that just wanted to scratch out some wins and get back to the postseason to one that goes into each game thinking they can win.

Junior outside linebacker Charles Snowden has been a big part of that shift and is looking to follow up on a breakout 2018 season.

As a sophomore, Snowden started all 13 games and recorded 61 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. The long, rangy pass rusher was a major influence on the opponent’s passing game at the line of scrimmage, where he led all linebackers at the FBS level in passes defended (11) and passes broken up (nine). On top of all that, he hauled in a pair of interceptions, forced a fumble, and blocked a kick.

Expectations for Snowden and the team are there but the DC native explained this week that the team has moved past those accolades and instead remains focused on the task at hand: Preparing for the season opener in Pittsburgh on August 31st.

“At first the guys thought it was pretty cool, but it’s business as usual now,” Snowden said of preseason expectations coming from outside the McCue Center. “We kind of brushed it off and said ‘yeah that’s cool but now it’s time to go out and do it.’”

Snowden has always been a self-motivated player that had a point to prove from the very beginning of his Cavalier career. After first establishing himself as a special teams guy and role player on defense, his career took off last year when he became a full-time starter.

And now Snowden is viewed as one of the essential cogs in Virginia’s 3-4 look. While his personal hard work and motivation will continue, he believe he understands that he has a different role as one of the team’s leaders and helping everyone get better is now a priority.

“I had one offer,” Snowden began. “Coming in, people just kind of said ‘Charles will be good down the line, but let’s not worry about him now.’ And so I kind of took that to where everyday I was trying to come in and really just trying to prove myself. And now as I’ve gotten better, now that I’m part of this team, my biggest motivation now is doing what I can to really service this team and help this team. I love each and every guy in that locker room like they’re my family, and so just helping them has been my biggest motivator.”



Snowden was seen as a long-term project when he arrived on Ground in part because of his size. As a freshman, he was listed at 6-foot-7, 205 pounds. And now, after two years in the strength and conditioning program, the third-year backer weighs in at 235 pounds. Those extra 30 pounds have helped him get stronger, which should pay dividends on the field, particularly as he improves his game as a run defender.

“I think I’ve definitely taken steps forward in terms of my physicality and my aggression,” Snowden explained. “It helps that I’m bigger and stronger, and so I definitely think I’ve taken steps in the right direction.”

Many expect Snowden to step in and fill the void left by Chris Peace, who led the team with 7.5 sacks a year ago. Snowden’s 2.5 sacks a year ago was tied for second-best on the team, so clearly the Cavaliers will need to find players to get after the quarterback and increase their sack totals. He also thinks the Hoos have plenty of weapons at OLB.

“Anytime we’re off the field, Matt (Gahm) just talks about how he’s frustrated that we didn’t hit enough today,” Snowden said. “Matt just loves playing in the run defense, playing physical, and that’s what he really brings to the room.

“Noah (Taylor) is 6-foot-5, 220 but he moves like a DB, as athletic as he can be,” he added. “He’s quick, he has every package in the repertoire, violent hands. Elliot (Brown) is kind of a combination of both of them where he’s big and strong and physical, and he’s not as quick as Noah, but he’s still quick off the edge. So all three of them bring something different to the table.”

The increases expectations aren’t just for the defense, of course. A lot will be expected out of the Cavalier offense as well. In fall camp, Virginia’s two units have been testing each other and making each other better along the way. As the defense looks to improve on last season’s performance, Snowden also noted that the Cavaliers have great potential on the other side of the ball, too.

“The offense has a lot of versatility, they have a lot of weapons,” he said. “They like to rotate guys in and out and so we’ve seen a lot of guys, like Billy (Kemp), Terrell Chatman. Wayne (Taulapapa) is still running like he did in the spring, so they have a lot of weapons over there. And a lot of young offensive linemen have stepped up and done pretty well as well.”

Chatman is among a group of new faces on offense, which also includes Mike Hollins, who has garnered plenty of attention as a first-year running back.

“Mike is a physical, hungry guy.” Snowden said. “He’s humble, he just wants to come in and do his part, but when he gets that rock, he’s running to score.”

Apparently Hollins drew some attention in a recent practice when he ran over a Cavalier defender. As for who was on the ground after the play? Snowden decided to keep that in house.

“That was my guy on the defense so I don’t want to disclose that information,” he joked.