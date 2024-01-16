Along with his teammate, 2025 guard Aiden Argabright, class of 2026 forward Latrell Allmond was in attendance for UVa’s 77-53 win over Louisville earlier this month. Following what was Allmond’s second visit to Virginia in the past few months following the first trip for a football in the fall, he came away impressed by what he saw.

So what stood out about his time on Grounds?

“The visit was really good,” Allmond told CavsCorner. “I got to talk to Coach (Tony) Bennett and Coach (Jason) Williford and I also got to talk to some of the current guys on the team and I really enjoyed speaking with them. I also was able to speak with their strength and conditioning coach Mike Curtis. I feel like I made a really good relationship with him on my last two visits there.”

The previous trip Allmond took to Charlottesville was during football season, so getting to go to JPJ and see the current Virginia squad in action was something new and different for the John Marshall standout.

“During my last visit to Virginia in the fall, I got to see everything there so it was really cool seeing the team play live,” he explained. “I really just saw them compete every possession on both ends of the floor. On the defensive end of the floor they really guard you so that was fun to see.”

Of course the Virginia defense was another aspect that really opened Allmond’s eyes.

“What really stood out the most was how they defended ball screen actions and how they form a triangle on the back end and always in sync,” he recalled. “They are always talking on that end of the floor and they really just made life difficult for Louisville throughout the game.

“I could also tell how close the team was, it seemed like a true brotherhood,” Allmond added. “They were always dapping each other up and making sure each other was always good. They always had great body language.”

In addition to that, Allmond also discussed how he could potentially fit into the system which he has a better feel for now after watching them in person.

“They have just been telling me how much they love versatile forwards, especially if they can defend very well and have amazing feet,” he said. “They have been saying that they see those things in me and how much I can still improve my game to take it to another level because of my versatility.”

In conversations with second-year forward Ryan Dunn, Allmond heard first hand how important defense is to the program.

“He was telling me about the certain things I need to work on to be a productive two-way player,” Allmond recalled. “He was talking about how the offense will come but the defense is what separates you in the Virginia program. The program is always looking to improve the defense.”

As of now, Allmond said he has no other planned visits set up for the near future.



