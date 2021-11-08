



Next weekend’s visit to Virginia is a big deal to 2022 offensive lineman Tyler Knaak, for a number of reasons.

“It’s my first time being past Colorado,” the three-star prospect told CavsCorner with a laugh during a recent phone conversation.

At 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Knaak is likely to stand out on the Scott Stadium sideline prior to the Wahoos’ game against No. 7 Notre Dame. UVa is just one of the Power 5 schools making a late push for the late-rising tackle, and the second to get an official visit from the Utah native.

Two months ago, Knaak didn’t have any Division I offers. Despite his size—Knaak says that he grew about three inches per year for a three-year stretch starting in middle school—prior to this year, he last played full-time on the offensive line as a freshman at Brighton High School in Salt Lake City. Early in his sophomore year, he moved to defensive tackle. Knaak sated exclusively on the D-line until moving back to offense this past spring.



