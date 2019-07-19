Editor’s Note: With summer in full swing and offseason workouts drawing toward their end, the beginning of fall camp is set to begin on August 2nd. In this series, we’re going position by position to take a look at the current circumstances of each one, grade it, give the reasoning behind it, and outline what needs improving before the Wahoos open their season under the lights at Pittsburgh. Check out the initial installments in the series focusing on the offense, including pieces on the offense ( QBs , RBs , WRs , O-Line , and TEs ) and defense ( DTs , DEs , and OLBs ) so far.

Virginia brings back quite a bit of experience on the defensive side of the ball and the secondary is no exception. And despite having two of last year’s starting DBs get selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, the secondary looks to be the strongest unit on the roster once again.

This summer, UVa added the highest-ranked freshman class that this coaching staff has signed since arriving on Grounds. But the most important roster coup came when cornerback Bryce Hall decided to pass on entering the NFL Draft early and announced after the Belk Bowl win that he would return to Charlottesville for his senior year. Hall, who likely would’ve been an early-round pick had he declared, is seen as one of the best defensive backs in all of college football and a likely All-American candidate. The former two-star recruit has five career interceptions and led the nation last year in passes defended (24) and passes broken up (22). Hall is a known commodity and if he is healthy he can be trusted to lock down his side of the field.

With Tim Harris off to the NFL, Virginia will turn to Darrius Bratton to start opposite Hall. Bratton saw plenty of action in 2018, appearing in all 13 games and starting five of them. He saw a total of 362 snaps last year and his 75.6 overall grade on Pro Football Focus was the seventh-highest on the D. So, while the Wahoos lose a very experienced player in Harris, Bratton is another up-and-coming cornerback who has already seen his fair share of action and he had a solid season overall.

For depth, Virginia has several players who have appeared in games and others who have potential to become significant contributors, but haven’t had the opportunity to do so. Germane Crowell should be healthy heading into fall camp after injuries cut short his first two seasons in the program. A talented DB, Crowell missed nine games in each of the last two seasons. Before going down last year, he was called upon to play a significant role on defense at NC State after several players went down with injuries. Crowell took his lumps against a proficient Wolfpack passing attack but those snaps could prove to be valuable experience for him this year.

Virginia also returns Myles Robinson, who has had an up-and-down career in Charlottesville. He was a key contributor early in Bronco Mendenhall’s first season in charge, starting three of the first four games of his collegiate career before a season-ending injury. Robinson was not enrolled at UVa in 2017, but returned to the team last season and contributed as a role player in two games, missing the rest due to injury. He has proven before that he’s capable of making an impact in Mendenhall’s defense, and perhaps he can return to form this year and stay healthy.

This could potentially be a breakout season for sophomore corner Heskin Smith, who played a special teams role last year but has drawn quite a bit of praise from the coaching staff over the past two seasons. It’s also worth noting that defensive back Nick Grant is listed at cornerback but has the versatility to play there or at safety. He’s one of several DBs (including Crowell) that Nick Howell could use in a variety of ways.

UVa has several other talented players on the roster who have yet to play a down but could factor in this year in some role. The staff was very excited to land cornerback Jaylon Baker at the end of the 2018 recruiting cycle, and the Tennessee native took a redshirt year last season. Baker could be a candidate to see the field on defense this year but will likely start off as a special teams contributor, as most players do under Mendenhall. UVa also added a trio of freshmen cornerbacks to the roster. It’s difficult to say what the roles newcomers Fentrell Cypress, Tenyeh Dixon, and Major Williams will have this season but all three are skilled athletes who have the potential to become breakout performers in the years to come.





Grade: A