Editor’s Note: With summer sessions in full swing across the country, the beginning of fall camp is drawing ever closer. In this series, we’re going position by position to take a look at the current circumstances of each one, grade it, give the reasoning behind it, and outline what needs improving before the Wahoos open their season under the lights at Pittsburgh August 31. Check out the initial installments in the series focusing on the offense, including pieces on the quarterbacks , running backs, receivers , offensive line , and tight ends , as well as yesterday's piece on the defensive tackles .

Virginia’s coaching staff has spent the past several years attempting to build depth and skill in the trenches. And heading into Year 4 of the Bronco Mendenhall era, both the offensive and defensive lines are in a much better place than they were when the coaching staff arrived in Charlottesville.

At defensive end, UVa now has entrenched starters returning for the 2019 season as well as playable depth behind them.

In Mendenhall’s 3-4 scheme, the defensive line is responsible for handling the run game at the point of attack and occupying blockers so that Virginia’s edge rushers and other blitzers can get into the backfield and disrupt the quarterback. And in those areas, UVa’s defensive line has continued to improve over the last three seasons. The Wahoos allowed 4.34 yards per carry to opponents last season and while that isn’t elite production (70th nationally in YPC allowed) it is the lowest yards per carry allowed to opponents since the 2014 season.

Heading into fall camp, Virginia has a pair of experienced defensive ends that project as starters but both suffered season-ending injuries a year ago. Mandy Alonso was a key cog on the defensive line last year until a knee injury against Pittsburgh ended his campaign. Alonso played 392 snaps over his nine games last year and recorded 21 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, while notching 1.5 sacks. He is expected be healthy and ready to get back in the starting lineup this fall, where he will be expected to play an even bigger role in his junior season with the Wahoos.

Senior Richard Burney, meanwhile, is eyeing a returns as well after playing just three games last season. He started against Richmond, Indiana, and Ohio but was lost for the season due to a medical condition as Virginia entered ACC play. Burney recorded eight tackles and forced a fumble in his brief stint as a starter last year and was impressive at times in his limited action. Having made the switch to defensive end just before the 2017 Military Bowl out of necessity, he showed why the coaching staff thought he had potential on the defensive side of the ball. Burney’s Pro Football Focus grade for the season was the fifth-highest on the defense, tied with edge rusher Charles Snowden. The hope is that Burney will be fully healthy and ready to return to action this season and attempt to build off a strong start to his junior year.

Virginia has a group of other linemen in the rotation behind Alonso and Burney that should allow the line to stay fresh throughout games, which has been a problem in the past when there has been much less depth at the position. As we mentioned in our defensive tackle piece yesterday, several players on the roster can see time at both tackle and end, depending on the scenario and the team’s needs in the moment. Sophomore Tommy Christ is listed as a defensive tackle but certainly can fill in at end as well. With injuries a factor down the stretch last season, he entered the starting lineup and showed flashes. Heading into the 2019 season, Christ should be an important member of the rotation on the line after playing 229 snaps as a redshirt freshman. Virginia also adds a pair of freshmen, Jowon Briggs and Ben Smiley, to the mix. Briggs is built more like a tackle at 295 pounds but his athleticism makes him a candidate to become another versatile lineman who can play different spots. Smiley, meanwhile, projects more in an end role than tackle at 260 pounds and should be a candidate to join the rotation right away, if he can impress in fall camp.

Grade: B



