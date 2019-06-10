Editor’s Note: With spring ball in the rear view and summer sessions ramping up across the country, the lead up to the eventual beginning of fall camp is now upon us. In this series, we’re going position by position to take a look at the current circumstances of each one, grade it, give the reasoning behind it, and outline what needs improving before the Wahoos open their season under the lights at Pittsburgh August 31. Check out the first three installments in the series focusing on the quarterbacks, running backs, and receivers.



How It Looks

Coming out of last season, the line must replace three key pieces including seniors Jake Fieler and Marcus Applefield as well as RJ Proctor, who transferred to Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility. In the spring, UVa was without Dillon Reinkensmeyer—arguably the program’s best lineman—as well as Chris Glaser, Gerrik Vollmer, andBobby Haskins. That allowed for a number of important developments, including the competition at center between Vic Oluwatimi and Tyler Fannin along with getting reps for younger guys like Ryan Swoboda. As summer workouts begin today, things look goof for the Cavaliers. Head coach Bronco Mendenhall said following the conclusion of spring ball that the O-line room projects to have 17 healthy bodies for the first time in his tenure and that appears to be on track. There’s little doubt that the OL was up and down during the 2018 season and that much fo the gains in the running game had a lot to do with the overall skill level of Bryce Perkins. Without Fieler and Applefield, there are big shoes to fill. Yet, the Hoos have a bevy of options and likely head into the fall with a group in the trenches that they can be seriously optimistic about.

Grade: B-



Moving Forward

As mentioned, losing Fieler and Applefield means UVa has to replace two starters. Proctor, meanwhile, departs as someone who also saw a lot of reps over the course of roughly the last season and a half including several starts. If the battle at center continues to allow Reinkensmeyer to play elsewhere, OL coach Garett Tujague has several options. He can move Reinkensmeyer to guard if he trusts that two of Swoboda, Haskins, Gellerstedt, Ryan Nelson, and Derek Devine are ready to man the edges. If not, then Reinkensmeyer can move outside and allow the non-center between Oluwatimi and Fannin to battle for reps at guard with Glaser, Joe Bissinger, and Martin Weisz. That being said, UVa’s 2019 signees seem destined to make an impact, with Kareem Al Soufi seeming like the most likely to do so early given his size (6-foot-6, 330 pounds). The one unknown is what impact Gellerstedt, who rarely played at PSU, has this season. His length would seem to be a plus and given UVa’s biggest “needs” are on the edges, contributions from the former Nittany Lion could be a boon for the Cavaliers.



Bottom Line

Since his arrival on Grounds, Tujague has never had the number of solid options across the board as he’ll have this season. He has a group that not only has numbers but a good amount of experience, too. That should help offset the important pieces UVa lost. In addition, a number of the names above got invaluable experience this spring that should prepare them—and the line as a whole—to take a step forward this fall.





