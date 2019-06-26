Editor's note: With summer sessions in full swing across the country, the lead up to the eventual beginning of fall camp is now upon us. In this series, we’re going position by position to take a look at the current circumstances of each one, grade it, give the reasoning behind it, and outline what needs improving before the Wahoos open their season under the lights at Pittsburgh August 31. Check out the first four installments in the series focusing on the quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, and offensive line.



How It Looks

Virginia is in a great spot at several positions on the offensive side of the ball heading into the 2019 season. Experience and depth abound pretty much everywhere. Yet tight end remains the one spot where the program just hasn’t yet been able to find consistency both in terms of the way that role fits into the grand vision of what the offense can become as well as on the recruiting trail. As such, there isn’t a great deal of experience for Bronco Mendenhall and OC Robert Anae to lean on this fall. Evan Butts was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2018 but saw his receptions cut in half (32 to 16) from his junior to senior seasons. He scored as many touchdowns last fall as the previous season but his yards dipped from 266 to 141. Per PFF data, Butts was targeted 22 times in 2018 compared to 40 the year prior. All told, it wasn’t the final season many expected. This year senior Tanner Cowley returns as the lone TE with experience, though he’s lined up in a variety of ways during his career. He played in all 13 games a year ago but was credited with just four receptions for 68 yards, having been targeted just five times. He’s yet to see the end zone as a Cavalier. Grant Misch, who began his redshirt year in 2018 on defense, has moved to TE and according to Mendenhall appears to be moving along well there. His play and development this spring was consistent enough to draw positive reviews from the head coach. Christian Baumgardner, a 2016 recruit who was on defense during his first two years in the program and played in two games in 2017, returns to the fold after spending a year away from the university. Down to 245 pounds, the 6-foot-5 Garden State product is in a better spot physically, per Mendenhall. How much he’ll be in the mix at tight end this year remains to be seen. Grade: C-



Moving Forward

Our grade here is partly driven by the uncertainty of what UVa wants for its TEs and also by the lack of experience. As mentioned, Cowley has spent much of his career going in motion from one side of the line of scrimmage to the other. His most “usual” role has been as an additional blocker, usually starting in the slot. If he’s able to do more blocking on the edge, that could be big for the running game. Given the pitch UVa made to three-star TE Josh Rawlings as well as this staff’s history with the position at BYU, it would seem they would like to have a tight end who can both block and split out wide. While the position itself has seem a series of changes in recent years, that is a specific skillset and one that can be difficult to find. To this point, the Hoos haven’t been able to. Of UVa’s TEs, Misch seems to be the most prepared for such a role but expecting much from the converted D-End seems misguided, at least as of yet. He’ll likely take some time to develop into someone the staff can look to consistently. So, given that reality as well as the likelihood that Baumgardner will take time as well despite being a junior, it’s pretty clear that Cowley will likely be the guy should UVa look to use the TE with any frequency. That being said, the Cavaliers have a number of big-bodied receivers as well as shiftier slot guys that might open up the formations in ways that could be more beneficial. With Bryce Perkins back and a solid stable of running backs, it also remains to be seen how much that extra blocker will be needed on the line of scrimmage.



Bottom Line

Tight end remains the one position with the most question marks, both in terms of the roster and in terms of the role. We don’t doubt that UVa could use someone with a multi-faceted skillset but we don’t know if this is the season where you should expect that to show through that often. The future of the position, though, looks brighter now than it did this time a year ago.



