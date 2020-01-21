Coming off a solid 2019 as the program projects to lose just a handful of (very) big contributors, there are some questions for UVa this fall that the Hoos have to answer. Thus far in the offseason, we’ve broken down some of those questions facing the offense and the defense, we’ve looked at the improvement of the O-line, and we’ve also laid out the redshirt situation as the program moves forward with winter workouts. In that vein, today we’re going to focus on five players who have yet to play a substantial role who we feel are in line for a major step up both in terms of reps but also in expectations.



5. RB Mike Hollins

On the depth chart UVa released heading into the Orange Bowl, the Cavaliers listed a slew of options at running back and most all of them were separated by an “or.” Bronco Mendenhall has never shied away from saying publicly that he firmly believes in having a workhorse back but that certainly did not end up being the case in 2019. Moving forward, with three seniors (PK Kier, Lamont Atkins, and Jamari Peacock) as well as one junior (Wayne Taulapapa) in the mix, this figures to be a pretty important position battle for an offense that clearly has to have more sustained success on the ground away from the quarterback position. But Hollins, a guy whose potential Mendenhall has also openly discussed, seems likely to take a big step up this coming season. It’ll be interesting to see what the RB situation looks like post-spring ball (if we even need to wait that long) but the 5-foot-9, 200-pound Hollins certainly seems like the player with the most potential and the one on whom UVa would like to put a lot more responsibility.



4. ILB Rob Snyder

Technically speaking, the Georgia native isn’t new to getting big-time reps. He played in 12 games a season ago before getting into just four this past year due to a season-ending lower leg injury. But with Jordan Mack having exhausted his eligibility, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Snyder figures to be the likely starter next to Zane Zandier in the heart of UVa’s defense this fall. Injuries have followed him throughout his career and it will be critical for him (and the Wahoos) to stay healthy. That being said, as he heads into his senior season it’s fair to expect that the staff will look to him for much bigger contributions. Had he been available once the injuries began to abound, it’s reasonable to think UVa’s defense wouldn’t have fallen as far in terms of reliability. The Cavaliers have a number of young linebackers, particularly Nick Jackson, who will certainly play a role. But Snyder is going to be someone that will be expected to pick up the mantle and run with it.



3. KR Seneca Milledge

Speaking of replacing a departed senior, Milledge might have the biggest task of any of the players on the roster in terms of filling in for lost production. Joe Reed wasn’t just UVa’s best all-time kick returner (3,042 yards and five TDs, both school records) but he leaves Charlottesville as one of college football’s most productive returners of all time. Reed is the only player in FBS history with more than 2,700 kick return yards and a career average of at least 28 yards. Enter the 5-foot-6, 160-pound Milledge, a former high school track star who won the Florida Class A 100-meter state title and anchored the 4x100 relay to a gold medal while also winning the 2A state title in the long jump. In terms of the redshirt freshmen on this year’s team, it’s fair to say that no player will be asked to do more (and on as consistent a basis) than Milledge. A program that will be replacing a quarterback who accounted for such a large portion of the offense needs all the field position help it can get.



2. WR Dontayvion Wicks

You can’t replace Hasise Dubois and Reed’s numbers from 2019 with one guy the following year. After all, they caught nearly 150 passes and racked up 1,940 yards combined. But there’s a reason so many people have high hopes for the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Wicks despite the fact that he’s caught just three passes for 61 yards thus far in his career. He appeared in 10 games this past season and, had the veterans plus Terrell Jana not been so productive, he likely would’ve seen the field more. Now, with both Dubois and Reed moving on and there being a massive hole at receiver, it’s fair to expect that Wicks is going to have a massive opportunity in front of him. He’s still a young player, so putting too much in the way of numbers on him could be problematic. But the kid has a skillset that Virginia hasn’t had all that often and he’s exactly the type of playmaker who could thrive not just this coming fall but the next three.



1. CB Darrius Bratton

Many expected that 2019 would be the Roanoke native’s time but an ACL injury during training camp pushed that off for another year. Now, the 6-foot, 190-pound Bratton should have his shot and it’ll come at a time when the defense could really use a steady hand at corner. It’s not a foregone conclusion, of course, that there aren’t changed but it’s fair to expect for now that senior Nick Grant will like major reps at one spot. UVa struggled mightily in the wake of Bryce Hall’s injury this past season, particularly once Brenton Nelson went out due to shoulder surgery. The front seven has the potential to be even more special in 2020 than the previous year but that can only become reality if the secondary improves. As such, Bratton’s return to the field could be a major storyline to watch for the Hoos this spring and summer.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY! If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about. Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!

