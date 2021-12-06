Looking back at Bronco's biggest recruiting hits at UVa





Maybe the biggest question about Virginia’s decision to hire Bronco Mendenhall as football coach in December 2015 regarded his ability to recruit. Most of Mendenhall’s coaching career had been spent on west of the Rocky Mountains, including the previous 11 seasons running the show at BYU. How quickly would he be able to forge east coast connections, particularly within a talent-rich state like Virginia?

Six years later, as Mendenhall prepares to depart as head coach at UVa following the Cavaliers’ Fenway Bowl matchup against SMU, it’s fair to say that recruiting question loomed over his entire tenure. Virginia’s average recruiting class rank from 2017-21, the five classes Mendenhall recruited and signed, was 51.4. They averaged five in-state recruits in that span.

UVa failed to land a five-star recruit in Mendenhall’s tenure, and signed just seven four-star prospects, all from out-of-state. Of those four-stars, only redshirt sophomore linebacker Hunter Stewart (37 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, sacks) played a major role this season. Two others from the 2019 class—defensive tackle Jowon Briggs and offensive lineman Ja’quay Hubbard—are no longer with the program. Offensive lineman Andrew Gentry—the highest-ranked recruit of the Mendenhall era, at No. 68 in the class of 2020—has been on his LDS mission since graduating from high school in Colorado.

The three remaining four-stars—offensive lineman Noah Josey, defensive lineman Bryce Carter and outside linebacker Josh McCarron—were true freshmen this fall. They were part of Mendenhall’s best-rated recruiting class, which checked in at No. 32 in Rivals’ team rankings. That 2021 class also included nine players from the state of Virginia, the most since Mendenhall took over.

Since Bronco’s announcement last week, three-star D-lineman AJ Holmes from Texas is the only player to decommit from Virginia’s 2022 class. The Cavaliers’ other recruits remain in limbo while they await news on Mendenhall’s successor and the fallout with the rest of the UVa coaching staff. That class is currently comprised of 15 players, including Graham High School offensive lineman Brody Meadows (the lone four-star prospect in the group) among three in-state commits.

Mendenhall and his staff have had success developing lower-rated or under-recruited prospects in their time at UVa. They’ve also missed on some notable recruits who could have helped the rebuilding process. A look at a few of each:

(Note: These lists don’t include class of 2016 recruits like Bryce Hall, Joe Reed or Jordan Mack, since that class was largely recruited by previous coach Mike London and retained by Bronco. It also doesn’t include transfers, an area where Mendenhall and his staff have had great success, attracting players like Kurt Benkert, Bryce Perkins and Keytaon Thompson at quarterback, Tony Poljan and Jelani Woods at tight end and Olu Oluwatimi and Marcus Applefield on the offensive line.)



