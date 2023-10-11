UVa football has reached the bye week, and basketball season is fast approaching. The Cavaliers open their 2023-24 season in 26 days against Tarleton State at JPJ, with a new-look roster with plenty of fresh faces to pair with a young and talented group of returning players.

With so many new pieces and roster changes, it’s unclear at this point how UVa’s rotations and lineups will play out. Tony Bennett has plenty of roster battles to keep an eye on in practices and scrimmages leading up to the opener, and usually lineup tinkering goes well into the season before he settles on a top group.

As we begin rolling towards hoops season and previewing the 23-24 Wahoos, we’re trying to project several different lineup combinations that UVa could go with this year, particularly to start games. Granted, this is far from every combination and there are plenty of options that we didn’t write down, but below we’ve come up with eight possibilities that could maximize several characteristics, be it size, ball-handling, shooting or defense.

Reece Beekman and Ryan Dunn are projected starters, and we’re just going to assume that’s the case until proven otherwise. Beekman is a 100 percent lock to start if healthy, and Dunn should too, given the versatility he can bring to the lineup.

Isaac McKneely, Andrew Rohde, and Jordan Minor seem most likely to start after the first two, but there are several options where one of them comes off the bench. McKneely and Rohde play in a crowded backcourt with a lot of different lineup combinations, and while Minor seems like a solid addition, perhaps he gets pushed by freshman Blake Buchanan for time, or UVa goes with a small lineup as they did for much of last season.

Lineup No. 1: The Two Point Guard Lineup

Dante Harris, Reece Beekman, Isaac McKneely, Ryan Dunn, Jordan Minor

Since the UMBC loss and Kihei Clark’s arrival, UVa has played virtually two ball handlers in the backcourt at all times. It allows more matchup flexibility and both players can theoretically play off-ball on a possession-by-possession basis. Clark is gone now, of course, so we’ll see if Bennett sticks with this approach or not.

Lineup No. 2: The Best Offensive Lineup?

Reece Beekman, Isaac McKneely, Andrew Rohde, Ryan Dunn, Jordan Minor

This is the same as the first lineup, except Harris is subbed out for Rodhe. This would make Beekman the primary ball handler, though Rohde can play a bit of point guard and did so at Saint Thomas last year.

Lineup No. 3: The Freshman Starter Lineup

Reece Beekman, Isaac McKneely, Ryan Dunn, Jordan Minor, Blake Buchanan

Lineup No. 4: The Transfer-Heavy Lineup

Reece Beekman, Andrew Rohde, Ryan Dunn, Jake Groves, Jordan Minor

Lineup No. 5: The THREE Point Guard Lineup

Dante Harris, Reece Beekman, Andrew Rohde, Ryan Dunn, Jordan Minor

Lineup No. 6: The Experienced Lineup

Dante Harris, Reece Beekman, Taine Murray, Ryan Dunn, Jordan Minor

Lineup No. 7: The Shooter’s Lineup

Reece Beekman, Isaac McKneely, Andrew Rohde, Jake Groves, Ryan Dunn

Lineup No. 8: The Athletic Lineup

Dante Harris, Reece Beekman, Leon Bond, Ryan Dunn, Jordan Minor

