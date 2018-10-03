I am very excited to announce my commitment to play my college career for Coach Tony Bennett and The University of Virginia! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Go Wahoos!!!! pic.twitter.com/SyFl8vEHGy — Carson Mccorkle (@carson_m2433) September 21, 2018

It was the surprise commitment that didn't seem all that surprising, as 2021 guard Carson McCorkle picked UVa recently. The Raleigh (NC) Greensboro Day standout may still have a bit of time before he arrives on Grounds but it's clear that he's a great fit for the Wahoos. How good? According to Rivals.com basketball analyst Corey Evans and his Twitter Tuesday Leftovers piece, McCorkle provides a lot of flexibility for Tony Bennett and Co. both on and off the court. For now, UVa has taken the sharpshooting prospect as a member of the 2021 class but as someone who reclassed, he could potentially fit in 2020 if need be. For now, this is how Evans sees the fit for McCorkle and the Cavaliers:



"The 6-foot-3 guard is a sturdy, savvy, skilled and multi-positional prospect in the backcourt who can play either guard spot...Wahoo fans should expect a shot-making guard who can make the appropriate play on the perimeter. There are shades of a younger Ty Jerome, and if he can grow a bit more and work on his athleticism, McCorkle could be able to plug a number of holes in Charlottesville." — Rivals.com's Corey Evans



In addition, Rivals.com contributor Clint Jackson caught up with the new hoops commit recently to get a feel for why McCorkle picked the Wahoos, what went into the decision, and more.

Describe your own game. Give us the Carson McCorkle scouting report.

I am a good shooter who can really get hot fast. I can handle the ball in the open floor and guard it well too. I have pretty good athleticism for a guy my size.



Some folks call you a point guard who can shoot. Some say you’re a shooting guard. Some say a combo. What do you say? What guard spot are you most comfortable in?

Shooting guard for now, but I am getting more comfortable in the point role during the season.



When watching college basketball, what player do you feel your game and skill-set is most comparable to? And why?

I would say Kyle Guy. Our shooting abilities and moving without with the ball are things I think we are similar in.



What are your goals this season at Greensboro Day, as well as the spring-summer AAU circuit?

I want to continue to get bigger and stronger as well as quicker on my feet.



So what was it that led you to making such an early commitment to UVA this week?

It just felt right. I knew it was a great fit and I was very comfortable with the coaching staff and trusted them.



Talk about how the conversation went when you called Coach Bennett to make your verbal commitment.

It went really well. Coach was very excited to hear me commit and wanted to continue to build a relationship.



What was it about UVa’s program and Coach Bennett’s approach that locked you up? Can you put that into words?

The system and school itself fits me very well. I felt I had a good relationship with them and it is decently close to home. It is still amazing to me that I am committed, it has been a long time.

