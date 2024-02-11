Isaac McKneely scored a career-high 29 points and Reece Beekman tied a career-best 21 Saturday night to help Virginia beat Florida State 80-76 to extend its win streak to eight games.

McKneely made eight of 12 shots from the field, 5-of-7 from 3-point range, and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. Jake Groves scored eight of his 10 points in the second half for Virginia (19-5, 10-3 ACC).

McKneely and Jordan Minor each made a layup before Groves hit a jumper to make it 9-4 and Virginia led the rest of the way. The Cavaliers twice opened a double-digit lead in the first half before taking a four-point lead into intermission. They scored 14 of the first 20 second-half points to make it 48-36 on a Beekman layup with 14:19 to play.

Jamir Watkins finished a contested shot in the lane and, moments later, stole the ball and threw down a monstrous two-hand dunk. Chandler Jackson converted a three-point play and, after Beekman missed a 3-point shot, grabbed a rebound and went the other way for a layup, trimming Florida State’s deficit to 54-52 with 8:24 to play.

Groves answered with a 3-pointer 16 seconds later and it was at least a two-possession game until Darin Green Jr.'s three-point play with 11 seconds left made it 77-75. McKneely made three of four foul shots from there to seal it.

Watkins made 11 of 12 from the free-throw line, hit 5-of-9 from the field and finished with 21 points for Florida State (13-10, 7-5). Jackson scored a career-high 17 on 7-of-9 shooting.

McKneely scored first-half points 13 points to help Virginia build a 34-30 lead at the break. Watkins led Florida State with eight points as the Seminoles shot 50 percent in the first half.

Each team plays on Tuesday. Virginia hosts Pittsburgh while Florida State is on the road against Virginia Tech.



