Preview: UVa returns to action this weekend at Pittsburgh

It was a disappointing performance two Saturdays ago, as the Cavaliers looked lifeless against a mediocre UNC team. Coach Elliott and staff have had two weeks to right the ship, however, Pittsburgh will be a tall task. Head coach Pat Narduzzi has been known for physical football throughout his tenure at Pitt, but this year’s team matches that toughness with a high scoring offense that has weapons at all positions.

The Virginia Cavaliers travel north to Western Pennsylvania for a Saturday night primetime game against the #18 Pitt Panthers. After a bye week one of the most disappointing performance of the Tony Elliott era, the Wahoos hope to bounce back with a win over a ranked Pitt team.

Pitt’s offense averages 39 points per game and over 290 passing yards per contest. Through eight games, the Panthers have scored 24 or more points seven times, including three games of scoring more than 40 points.

They are multi-layered on offense and led by redshirt freshman Eli Holstein at quarterback. The Alabama transfer has been a pleasant surprise for Pitt this season. He’s tossed 17 touchdowns and has thrown for over 2,000 yards, while also being the team’s second leading rusher (305 yards).

While Holstein is the orchestrator of the Pitt offense, tailback Desmond Reid is the most important piece. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound transfer from Western Kentucky is a dynamic athlete who can impact the game in the run game and pass game. In seven games, Reid has rushed for 590 yards and caught 31 passes for 385 yards. He has scored nine touchdowns, including a punt return TD. Reid ranks fifth nationally in all-purpose yards (156.29 per game).

At wideout, Konata Mumpfield (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) leads the team in receptions and yards (33 catches, 541 yards. He is a returning starter who has scored three touchdowns this season. Kenny Johnson (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) is a returning starter and All-ACC return specialist for the Panthers. He has tallied 32 catches for 358 yards this season. Poppi Williams (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) leads the Panthers with five touchdown grabs through eight games this year.

Narduzzi has created a physical culture on defense for Pittsburgh during his tenure and they have created a lot of havoc in the ACC throughout the years and sent several players to the NFL.

This unit is more opportunistic than physical this year, ranking second nationally in defensive touchdowns (four). This unit is also fifth in FBS in TFLs and 11th in sacks.

Kyle Louis is the leader of this year’s defense from his “star” linebacker position. At 6-foot, 225 pounds, Louis is among the league leaders in total tackles, TFLs, and sacks. He also leads the Panthers in interceptions this year. Louis anchors a rush defense that ranks 12th nationally (102.3 yards per game). Pitt is a 4-3 defense, but they have several versatile pieces that can allow the Panthers to match up against most offenses. Rasheem Biles (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) is another key piece in this defense. Biles is third on the team in tackles, but also has 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception for a score. Also, he is known as Pitt’s special teams ace, as he blocked three kicks in 2023.