McKneely hits all six of his 3s to power UVa past Villanova 70-60

Torrid 3-point shooting led Virginia (3-0) past Villanova (2-3) in a Hall of Fame Series clash on Friday night (Nov. 15) at CFG Bank Arena.

This was the first game of the season away from John Paul Jones Arena for the Cavaliers, and after a slow start they dominated their Big East opponents.

“I think they played inspired basketball,” interim head coach Ron Sanchez told Virginia Sports Radio Network analyst Jimmy Miller. “I think they’re playing for one another, and it’s great to see young men in this space just enjoying that, just being a college basketball player in that atmosphere. This is the first look at Virginia basketball for the season on the national stage since the NCAA tournament, and they performed well. I’m just happy for them. They deserve that.”

Virginia shot 51 percent from the field and made 14-of-25 attempts (56 percent) from deep. Junior guard Isaac McKneely led the Cavaliers with 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting, and he was 6-for-6 from beyond the arc.

“I want iMac to have his best college basketball season yet,” Sanchez said. “I want him to really enjoy what he’s doing. I want him to enjoy his teammates. Today, just on the floor, I could see the smile on his face....But he’ll be the first one to tell you, he shot the ball well because his teammates passed him the ball at the right time and on target.”



