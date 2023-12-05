Isaac McKneely matched career highs with six 3-pointers and 22 points (again) as Virginia routed North Carolina Central 77-47 on Tuesday night for its fourth-straight victory.

McKneely shot 8-of-11 from the floor and made 6-of-8 from long range before leaving the game with 10:28 remaining. McKneely also had six 3-pointers and 22 points on 6-for-11 shooting in the Cavaliers’ previous game, an 84-62 win over Syracuse in its ACC on Saturday.

Leon Bond scored 14 points and Elijah Gertrude added a career-high13 for Virginia (8-1), which shot 54 percent (32 of 59) from the field and outrebounded the Eagles 40-30. Gertrude’s step-back jumper gave the Cavaliers a 39-point lead with 5:22 to play.

Perry Smith Jr. scored 12 points, Guy Fauntleroy added 11 and Josh Smith had 10 for NCCU (4-6).

UVa opened on a 12-4 run and led 31-13 with 8:35 left in the first half, but the teams combined for just 14 points to close out the half with the Cavaliers ahead 41-17. McKneely scored 14 points with four 3s and Bond had nine points.

Virginia has over a week off before hosting Northeastern on Dec. 16. NCCU plays at Radford on Saturday.



