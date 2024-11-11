Cofie's double-double helps the Hoos take care of Coppin State

Isaac McKneely hit three straight 3-pointers in the closing minutes of the first half to push Virginia to a double-digit halftime lead and the Cavaliers cruised to a 62-45 win over Coppin State on Monday night.

Virginia is now 2-0 to start the season under interim head coach Ron Sanchez, who was promoted less than a month ago after former coach Tony Bennett’s surprise retirement.

McKneely, one of just two returning starters with Andrew Rohde, scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half, all coming from beyond the 3-point arc. Elijah Saunders, a transfer forward from San Diego State, led Virginia with 15 points while Dai Dai Ames, a transfer from Kansas State, scored 13 points with three rebounds and three assists.

Jacob Cofie, a freshman who debuted last week against Campbell with 16 points, added a double-double off the bench, scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Virginia shot 21 of 52 from the field for the game (40.4 percent), including 9-of-27 from beyond the arc and was 11-of-12 from the line.

Derrius Ward scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Eagles (0-4), who struggled to shoot 14 of 50 from the field (28 percent). Jonathan Dunn added 11 points off the bench.



