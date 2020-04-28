Things changed quickly got Spanish Fort (Ala.) defensive back Micah Gaffney.

The 6-foot, 166 pounder announced his top seven (Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss and Virginia) April, then he added an offer from Duke shortly thereafter, so he then sort of had a top eight.

No spring visits due to the ban after the Coronavirus, and Gaffney's plan originally was to take visits this spring, then make a decision over the summer.

Just a couple of weeks ago, he thought his recruitment would go into the season, but things changed quickly.

"I have just been feeling Virginia is the right school for me," said Gaffney. "I had a Zoom meeting with the whole defensive staff a couple of weeks ago, and that is when I really started thinking about making a commitment.

"I had a talk with my parents over the weekend, then called Virginia the news Monday. I talked to coach Nick Howell first and he told me they would be having a Twitter party when I announced. I talked to coach Bronco Mendenhall Tuesday and I am committed to Virginia."

The connection with coach Howell played a role in his decision. How he fits into the defense does too. What the school has to offer academically pushed the Cavaliers to the top as well.

What really changed things was the way UVA showcased what they had to offer.

Gaffney has yet to visit Charlottesville, but he almost feels like he has.

"Being able to see everything on virtual tours and stuff made a big impact. I saw the campus, I learned about the academics, I had a lot of time with the coaches and that really helped me a lot.

"Virginia has a prestigious Business program, one of the best in the country, and I love that. That is what I want to major in, then I also learned about the defensive scheme this way, I saw the Strength and Conditioning program and the videos really helped me a lot."

Academics are first for Gaffney, but he is excited about what is happening with Virginia football too.

"They just played for the ACC Championship, so they are playing well and not far away," said Gaffney. "I like the defense, how they play, how they work as a team and how nothing is given to the players. Players don't even get to pick their numbers; that goes off how hard you work, so I like that a lot.

"I get a great academic school, a program that is playing good football and I like what Virginia is as an overall school.

"I did not think I would commit this early, but things changed and I am excited to be committed to Virginia."

Gaffney said Duke and Indiana gave Virginia the most competition.