Miller's late 3-pointer lifts SMU past the resurgent Cavaliers

Boopie Miller made two 3-pointers in the final nine seconds, including the off-balance buzzer-beater for the win, and SMU stunned Virginia 54-52 on Wednesday night.

The Mustangs blew a seven-point lead in the final five minutes, going 4.5 minutes without a point and falling behind 50-45 with 31 seconds left. B.J. Edwards then drained a 3-pointer to get the Mustangs within 50-48 with 25 seconds left.

After Ishan Sharma hit both ends of a one-and-one, Miller’s 3-pointer got SMU within 52-51 with nine seconds left. Virginia’s Taine Miller missed the front end of the one-and-one with seven seconds left and SMU called timeout with four seconds remaining. Miller got the ball on the in-bound pass in front of the SMU bench, took a couple of dribbles and hit the winning 3-pointer as the clock ticked under one second.

Virginia lost despite a 12-0 run that erased a 45-38 deficit and gave them a five-point lead in the final minute.

Miller and Chuck Harris had 12 points each and Samet Yigitoglu scored 10 for SMU (13-4, 4-2 ACC). The Mustangs were 2-for-18 from 3-point distance before hitting their last three in the final minute.

Blake Buchanan had 11 points and 15 rebounds and Sharma scored 10 for Virginia (8-9, 1-5). The Cavaliers made four of 26 3-pointers and 12 of 15 free throws.

There were four ties and four lead changes in the first half, which ended with SMU leading 27-25.

SMU defeated Virginia 63-51 in the inaugural ACC meeting between the teams in Dallas last month.

Virginia, which has lost four straight, plays at Louisville on Saturday. The Mustangs, who have won nine of their past 11, visit Miami on Saturday.



