The last Monday in August is a bit of a harbinger, one of many “signs” of the football season to come and one that arrives imminently. Soon there will be game-week press conferences and game previews and hype videos and then, suddenly and thankfully: Actual honest to goodness football.

This is not meant as shade to those for whom the season began in “Week 0.” But, I mean, come on! Northwestern and Nebraska in Ireland or UNC “beating” a (very) undermanned Florida A&M squad is not the way college football season begins.

Granted, UVa’s Week 2 opponent Illinois did actually open its season this weekend, with a 38-6 drubbing of Wyoming no less. That one is going to matter in terms of looking ahead. But still, the real rubber meets the proverbial road this week/weekend. Of that there is no doubt.

For UVa, many of the biggest storylines of the offseason permeated through fall camp while some have taken on a new light.

The offensive line was always going to be the early “story,” or at least the thing most folks focused on the most. Given the inconsistency of availability throughout training camp, it’s fair to say that the O-line remains every bit the unknown at it was the last few months. How the starting group ultimately looks—and most importantly how the rotation shakes out—is by far at the top of my list for “Things I’m looking for on Saturday.”

There’s also the matter of a first-time head coach—even one who, by all accounts, seems to have a very solid bead on what he’s doing—in his first game as the big whistle. It’s the first time the entire coaching staff will have been together for a real game. That’s a story going into this week, even if the “conclusion” ultimately ends up being to-script it all played out.

Relatedly, there’s also the defense. Folks I don’t think I’m going to be sharing any shocking sentiments here but where UVa has been the past couple of seasons on D has been dreadfully below any sort of standard. That unit, as I’ve said often on podcasts, can improve significantly just by being consistently adequate. That’s how low the bar has been set. I know there is trepidation in some circles because the mess that was UVa’s defense included a number of experienced players who are no longer on the roster, meaning the inexperienced guys who will have to help the unit improve are many of the same dudes who were backups then. To me? That couldn’t matter less. What does matter, though, is the scheme, the way the players are taught it, the way the entire group adjusts in games, and the trajectory of the defense going forward.

I’d be remiss here if I didn’t mention that while there’s some bit of uncertainly about these first topics, if not outright skepticism to some degree, the level of excitement around the return of No. 5 at the helm of the offense cannot be overstated. Simply put: He’s one of the best players in school history and with one more ride ahead of him, it’s impossible not to think about the potential possibilities.

Now, as UVa fans, there comes that natural moment of hesitation in these sorts of things. We can’t help it. It’s written into our DNA. “But what if his numbers aren’t as good?” That kind of thing, it’s unavoidable. Good Ole Rule 2B. Given the receiving corps he has and the way he seems to fit the new offense (and the fact that the staff will have tailored a good bit of it this year around him), the numbers themselves won’t be nearly as essential to the story as the way it all comes together. He’s a legit ACC Player of the Year candidate, perhaps even the front runner.

I dare you to find a group of receivers better, both in the nation and in school history. The offense is going to have weapons and typically, with these types of weapons, points follow. I know there are some who doubt it. And again, no shade intended but…I mean, come on!

All told, it’s a season that will provide plenty of opportunities for the Wahoos to put themselves in line to be the last Coastal Division champs. Making one more last run through the craziest division is all of college football, it has such potential. It’s unfortunate that Virginia only has four home games between now and Halloween (and one of those is that weekend) because the in-game experience figures to be new and fresh and different as well. We still don’t know the exact uniform tweaks, we don’t know what pre-game will look like, we’ll see a UVa team singing the Good Old Song after a game for the first time in I don’t even know how long.

A star QB. Receivers for days. A new defensive scheme. New faces plugged in here and there. A (very) manageable schedule. Spending basically all of November in Scott Stadium.

There is a lot to be excited about as August prepares to move along on its way.

Folks, college football is here. And if that doesn’t get you jacked, no shade intended but, I mean…come on!



