More postseason heroics from former Hoo Taylor



From his perch in the home team dugout, Brian O’Connor had arguably the best seat in the ballpark when Chris Taylor first introduced Virginia baseball fans to his flair for postseason dramatics. A decade later, the both the stage and the walk-off hit were even bigger. Taylor’s two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning kept the season alive for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as it beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in Wednesday night’s NL Wild Card Game. But this time, UVa’s head baseball coach wasn't quite as locked in. “I go to bed too early,” O’Connor admitted on Thursday, “so I watched the highlights this morning.”



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgd2Fsay1vZmYg8J+RkSBDaHJpcyBUYXlsb3IhIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Ua1k4d0FwR1lWIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGtZ OHdBcEdZVjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBWaXJnaW5pYSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFVW QUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VWQUJh c2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ2MDU0NTUwNTcwNDA1ODg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK



Taylor first became a hero to UVa fans with a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning of the deciding third game of the Wahoos’ 2011 NCAA super regional series against UC Irvine. That hit sent the Hoos back to Omaha for what was the second of now five appearances at the College World Series. Ten years later, Taylor has emerged as the headliner of a growing fraternity of former UVa baseball players in the big leagues. The program produced 15 players who appeared in major league games this season, including four—pitchers Daniel Lynch (Kansas City) and Alec Bettinger (Milwaukee), infielder Ernie Clement (Cleveland) and outfielder Jake McCarthy—who made their MLB debuts. At the end of the regular season, 10 former Wahoos were on big league rosters; another 23 were playing in the minors. Over the past three seasons, 13 UVa products have made their MLB debuts, the most of any college program. As O’Connor brought up Thursday morning, eight players from Virginia’s 2015 NCAA title team have appeared in the majors. “That’s pretty cool,” said O’Connor, who has coached 28 future big leaguers since arriving in Charlottesville in 2004. A 2020 inductee into the Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame, Taylor was originally a fifth round pick of the Seattle Mariners in 2012, but didn’t establish himself at the major league level until getting traded to Los Angeles in 2016. A first-time all-star this summer, Taylor has appeared in 657 regular season games for the Dodgers, playing everywhere in the field but first base or catcher in that stretch. After Wednesday’s walk-off win, Taylor has six home runs in 52 career playoff games, both the most all-time among former UVa players. He’s appeared in 18 games across three World Series appearances with the Dodgers, and last fall helped the franchise win its first championship since 1988.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIHRyaXAgdG8gdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTkNBQUNXUz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkNBQUNXUzwvYT4g b3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05MRFM/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNOTERTPC9hPiBv biB0aGUgbGluZSBpbiB0aGUgYm90dG9tIG9mIHRoZSA5dGggd2l0aCAyIG91 dHM/IDxicj48YnI+V2XigJlsbCB0YWtlIENocmlzIFRheWxvciBhbGwgZGF5 LCByaWdodCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RvZGdlcnM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERvZGdlcnM8L2E+PzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0hvb3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0hvb3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby83NVZRNnI4d29wIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNzVWUTZy OHdvcDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBWaXJnaW5pYSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFVWQUJh c2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VWQUJhc2Vi YWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ2MTQyMTk0NjQ2MjAwMzIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK



On his way out of town Thursday morning, O’Connor found a few minutes to talk about Taylor’s latest heroics:

What was your reaction when you woke up and saw that walk-off homer? "I looked at the ESPN app and he’s on it. It was awesome. Then my son tells me this morning that he’s only the fourth Dodger in history to hit a walk-off home run in the playoffs.”

What has it been like watching the career the career that Taylor has been able to carve out with the Dodgers? “It’s a great story. Obviously we all know about his career here, but when he was with Seattle he just had a tough time sticking there in the big leagues. And then the trade to Los Angeles and he made some adjustments, what he was doing with his swing and things like that. It’s kind of ‘right time, right place,’ and he capitalized on it and has had an incredible career so far there. His versatility, I mean, Dave Roberts loves him. And has to, because the guy can play practically any position on the field." "Obviously in his career he’s had a flair for the dramatic, that’s for sure. What, 10 years ago he walked it off against Irvine, and 10 years later he’s doing it in the Wild Card. So pretty cool."

Do certain guys just have that flair for the dramatic? "I think so, and then there’s certain guys that have it the other way. That they wilt and they don’t perform in the clutch. A few years ago he was MVP of the [2017 NL Championship Series], him and Turner were co-MVPs. He’s shown a knack for it, for sure. He certainly doesn’t back down from those situations."

To have a player representing your program on that stage, how special is that for the program? "Oh, it’s great. You take it any time you can get it. It certainly helps, not only your current team seeing it but for recruits and everybody. This time of the year, playoff baseball is awesome because when you have guys in it and perform, it brings a lot of attention to your program."

