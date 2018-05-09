Roughly a year ago, when CavsCorner first caught up with Donavan Beaver, the three-star offensive lineman said he wasn't really in a place yet to focus on recruiting and admitted the entire process still felt so surreal to him. Now, after feeling like he was close to making a decision, recent offers have opened his eyes wide yet again.

And in turn, his timeframe for a decision has been pushed out a bit in large part because of where things stand in his recruitment.