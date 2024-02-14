Recently, CavsCorner has had the opportunity to catch up with Belin to discuss his visit to the Hoos and his offer from the program.

A couple of weeks ago, three-star New York defensive tackle Blake Belin made a trip down to Charlottesville to visit the Cavaliers and came away from the visit with an offer from the Tony Elliott and Co.





"It went well," Belin said about his first time on Grounds. "I got to see a lot and meet the coaching staff."

During the visit, Belin spent most of his time with defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing and graduate assistant Jonathan Celestin.

Belin said that he enjoyed his conversations with both Downing and Celestin. "They were good," he said. "We just talked a lot about the new building and football," he said about the discussions.

The New York native liked what he saw of the construction work being done on the new football operations center.

"It looks great even though it's not done yet," he explained. "They got a new, big weight room coming in."

As Belin was on his visit, he received an offer from Elliott along with Downing.

"They think it would be a great fit and want to continue to build a relationship," was Elliott and Downing's message to him during the conversation.

The offer means a lot for Belin, noting that the Cavaliers under Elliott do not offer many prospects.

Belin, who is deciding what he still wants to study, is looking for a strong education and degree from wherever he chooses to eventually play college ball. Notably, his older brother, Henry Belin IV, is a quarterback at Duke, getting a strong education of his own while playing for the Blue Devils.

Right now, Belin said he does not have any sort of recruiting timeline.



