CHARLOTTESVILLE -- If there was supposed to be a big game at John Paul Jones Arena on Tuesday night, only one of the Top-10 teams scheduled actually decided to show up.



De'Andre Hunter had a game-high 21 points and five boards, Ty Jerome added 14 points and 12 assists for his first career double-double, and Kyle Guy chipped in 15 points and five boards as No. 4 UVa thrashed No. 9 Virginia Tech 81-59.

The Wahoos (16-0, 4-0 ACC) never trailed and built their lead in a first half where they shot 68 percent from the field and went 10-for-14 (71.4 percent) from deep. Tech, meanwhile, struggled from the field (35 percent on 7-for-20 shooting) and from beyond the arc (2-for-9).

Things looked good for the Cavaliers early as Jerome led the way right from the jump. He dished out an assist for the game's opening bucket, a dime to Mamadi Diakite inside, and then hit a 3-pointer of his own. He would account for the next 14 points for the Hoos, who led 19-11 on Jay Huff's 3-pointer coming out of the under-12 media timeout.

A 10-2 run thereafter pushed the lead to 15 and the Hokies (14-2, 3-1) never got closer than 14 the rest of the way. A mini-run in the second half made the game appear closer than it was, as Tech's 9-2 spurt made it 48-34 with 15:40 left. But UVa responded, as Guy scored on a drive and Jack Salt tipped in a miss to push the lead back to 18. By the time the under-12 came, Guy had hit a 3-pointer off a Hunter pass, Hunter had made a pair of free throws, and Braxton Key had a dunk as the lead hovered around 20 where it would stay pretty much the rest of the night.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a team-high 19 in the loss while Ahmed Hill added 14.



