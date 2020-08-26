CavsCorner - Now a veteran RB, Taulapapa remains focused on the task

Sometimes, becoming a veteran happens on schedule. And sometimes, like for junior running back Wayne Taulapapa, it comes when you didn’t expect.

It makes sense that he’s feeling like the experienced one of the group. Originally a signee in UVa’s 2016 recruiting class, his two-year Mormon mission coupled with the amount of playing time he’s gotten thus far have given him both maturity and perspective.

But with three running backs from last year’s roster having left the program and with the amount of new faces that have joined that position group this summer, the Hawaiian playmaker is in a position he didn’t exactly see coming.

None of that changes his mindset one bit, though.

“Well, I mean, throughout the experience of fall camp I definitely feel that coach has put a lot on me to help the new players that have come in,” he said Monday. “With the absence of Jamari, Lamont, and PK, guys that I looked up to as veterans and people that taught me, I’ve taken it upon myself to not only help my guys with the plays but also to teach them and instruct them just as Coach (Mark) Atuaia would do the same. So, just been trying to help Coach Atuaia as best as I can. He's been doing a great job of teaching but, as he always says, peer to peer is always the best way to learn.”

After playing in eight games during his rookie year in 2018, the 5-foot-9, 210 pounder played in 12 last year with 11 starts. He ran for 473 yards on 116 carries, with a team-high 12 TDs.

“I think being more able to read better,” he said of his growth, “and understanding the blocking schemes of the O-line. Last year, you know, being a sophomore, it's nerve racking being in that position and you have to grow from it. And so, looking back on the year, just a lot of reviews on where the holes are going to be, how to work with the O-line, how to work with the QB, being a better blocker to give the QB more time. I think every part of my game is improved. We’re still going. There's a lot of time left until the season and so every day is just a continuous movement to improve on running, catching, and blocking.”

His focus in the spring and summer was simple.

“I would say more specifically steps,” Taulapapa explained. “Steps to the hole, reads, a lot of film watching. And so just being able to run the ball more efficiently, making the plays work no matter what the situation. Last year, lost a lot of efficiency on offense with running the ball. So this year, wanted to work a lot on that especially during the offseason, there was a lot of work put in, coming in with steps and being efficient with running the ball.”

When Bronco Mendenhall set the parameters for how the team would meet virtually during those months apart, it required set times for meetings. That was tough for those in different time zones, particularly if you lived in Hawaii and had to get up at 3 a.m.

“It was a struggle,” Taulapapa said. “You never know when you're supposed to sleep, when you're supposed to wake up, but at the end of the day if it's your job, if it's your responsibility, you have to do it, as Bronco says. And so, it's easy going into that situation just because the commitment that I had for the team, that Samson (Reed) had for the team, that Aaron (Faumui) had for the team, all the boys that are from the islands. Although it was difficult, it was easy to us because of the fact that we are committed to the team.”

Was it tough to come back east once the time came?

“I would say yes,” he admitted. “I mean, you go to an airport and that in and of itself is pretty scary. But you know, I had a lot of trust and a lot of faith in the Father protecting me as I went on my way. And then I was just excited to be with the team, to be able to be back in Charlottesville. Charlottesville is so vibrant and it's a big blessing to be in this community and to be able to work. So I think I was more excited than scared.”

Having missed spring ball and then having spent so much time away due to the pandemic, Taulapapa was unequivocal when asked if his body would be ready for the grind ahead.

“Completely,” he said. “Now that we’re down on running backs, you have to be. So every day, is a work. Every day, is a work with getting your body right. Every day is work with continuing to be smart, especially on the field and playing hard. At the end of the day, the team depends on us as running backs and we have to step up.”

The running game has obviously been a big focus for UVa this offseason and Taulapapa’s confidence in it may start with himself but it certainly includes the guys in front of him, too.

“In every aspect of the game, they've been able to push the boundaries of where they were at a year ago,” he said. “And truthfully, you see them in the weight room, you see them working out, you see them especially on the field, it's nice to be able to trust those guys and running behind them. I mean, they're all veterans and they've all been putting in the work outside of the field in the offseason. Being able to run behind such a great group of guys as well, guys that I consider my good friends, it's easy. And it's very exciting. So I'm excited to go into the season with them, not only to prove a point but also to continue moving the ball and being efficient with them. So, I mean, you talk about one of the hardest working groups on the team, you have the O-line.”

With the VMI game having been cancelled and the potential that UVa may not be able to find a Week 1 opponent, the first chance to really show what the running game can do may have to wait. Obviously, that’s not something the players are super excited about despite their comfort level with UVa’s plan.

So, when they do eventually play, will it be a distraction if there are no fans or if few are there?

“Not at all,” Taulapapa said simply. “Football is football.”



