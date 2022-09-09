It’s Week 2 of the college football season and it’s time for people to overreact over what we saw in Week 1.

Quite often the betting public sees something and says that will happen every week going forward. It’s all about finding the value and the places where people have taken things too far.

With that, let’s take a look at the UVa game and a few others involving ACC schools.





UVa +4.5 @ Illinois O/U 57.5: It was a solid victory last week for the Hoos, who flashed some of the offensive brilliance we expected from them but also flashed some of the defensive struggles expected to come as well. The best part of a win over an FCS team is that UVa came out of it healthy. My big worry with the offense is that it’s very Armstrong-centric and he took a lot of hits early that he doesn’t need to take if the team hopes to win the Coastal.

Illinois enters the matchup 1-1 after giving up a late touchdown in a 23-20 loss at Indiana. This came after the Illini looked thoroughly dominant in a 38-6 Week 0 win over Wyoming. It’s clear that priority No. 1 needs to be slowing down Chase Brown, who is averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He’s taking pressure off Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito, who has looked solid with four touchdowns to one INT and a 66.7 completion percentage. Defensively, they’ve had just one sack and two interceptions, but it’ll be a step up from the Spiders pass rush.

Last year, UVa dominated this game at home 42-14 covering the 10-point spread. It was part of a 5-7 season for the team out of the Big 10. The last time the Cavaliers were in Big 10 country was 2018 when they lost 20-16 at Indiana.

I think both the side and total are pretty solid. Both teams have gone under the total in seven of their last 10 contests. I predicted a loss here for the Hoos before the season and still think they fall short, but would not be surprised if they won either. Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to the oddsmakers and move on to fight again.





Virginia Tech (-2.5) vs. Boston College O/U 46.5: The Hokies did what the Hokies do last week and lose a winnable game on the road at Old Dominion. Virginia Tech’s defense was fantastic for 95 percent of the game and arguably Hayden Wolff’s two best throws were underthrown and awful leading to a penalty and a long completion. Tech’s offense ran the ball well but Grant Wells kept throwing it to the wrong team. Boston College also lost a tough one, letting Rutgers run the ball down their throats with 7ish minutes left.

All that said, I’m guaranteeing a Tech win. I believe in this defense and I believe that Wells is better than what we saw last week. Give me the Hokies moneyline on Saturday as I’m just not a believer in BC.





Syracuse (-23) @ UConn O/U 49: At the risk of you, the reader, disliking me even more, I’d like to thank Robert Anae for breathing life into my alma mater’s offense. Sean Tucker ran for 100 yards as they dismantled Louisville in the dome. The Orange may not be as awful as I thought they’d be, but now they have a sleepy road trip against UConn who is 1-1 on the year. The Huskies are coming off an FCS victory as they continue life without their starting QB. I’m seriously considering a small play on the underdog here with Syracuse hosting Purdue next week. It’s a lot of points and I can’t even remember the last time the Orange were this big of a favorite vs. a fellow FBS opponent.





Wake Forest (-12.5) @ Vanderbilt O/U 65.5: A lot of people jumped on the Demon Deacons after it was announced that Sam Hartman was medically cleared and hoping to play Saturday. My one question is if they will run their usual offense with him back there or will they be running it more than usual? How healthy is Hartman and how ready for four quarters is he?

I don’t necessarily think Vandy is the play here, but running to the road team scares me a bit because I have a feeling Hartman isn’t going to be 100 percent and we may see Mitch Griffis anyways.