While Virginia’s win over Duke two weeks ago helped to stave off the chaos for a bit, the 28-21 loss that the Hoos suffered in Louisville ramped that chaos all the way back up. Now, UVa and UNC are set to tangle with the division lead on the line though that’s not the only matchup with big implications this weekend. So, let’s take a look at Week 10 in the ACC:



UVa at North Carolina (-2.5)

I said last week it was a bad spot for UVa and unfortunately for you the reader, it came true. It was a sloppy effort by the Hoos against a Louisville team that you can’t do that against anymore with Scott Satterfield coaching. On the positive side, the run game looked alright when they used it, but as Brad has said, you can’t score just 21 points against that defense. Of note, UVa has allowed three of the last four opponents to put up more than 130 yards on the ground. This is also Game 4 on the road over the past six weeks with a bye sprinkled in. The road results have been rough with losses at Notre Dame, Miami, and now Louisville to go with a Week 1 win at Pitt. UNC, meanwhile, is 4-4 overall with some close shaves on both sides of the record. I don’t know what Deon Jackson was doing last week on the goal line with that pass for Duke. UNC’s defense has held Wake to 24, Clemson to 21, and Miami to 25. They also gave up 43 to Virginia Tech in six overtimes. I’m still not ready to buy in on the Heels yet. I think UVa is a very live dog here. UNC has covered just three of its last 10 games as a favorite. Give me the road team in this one.



Virginia Tech at Notre Dame (-17.5)

The Hokies have won three straight and five of their last six entering this one. They are coming off a much needed bye week after the emotional win over UNC. Quincy Patterson played pretty well and may become the team’s backup over Ryan Willis. The offense has been a little crisper as of late with Hendon Hooker behind center but this defense is still really hard to trust. The big question when handicapping this game is what’s Notre Dame’s mindset. The Fighting Irish won’t be going to the playoffs and a lot of their goals have gone up in smoke with that loss to Michigan. After the loss to Georgia, they bounced back with a win over UVa 35-20 but the Irish defense has been leaky the last two games. If you think they will be mad after the loss then take Notre Dame, but if you think there will be a hangover then you’ve got to consider Tech. Maybe you watch the first half of this one and make a wager at halftime depending upon what happened so far. Of note: Notre Dame is 11-7 against the spread in the last 18 home games.



NC State at Wake Forest (-7.5)

NC State feels like the great unknown in this conference right now. The Wolfpack don’t have a single good win after beating East Carolina, Western Carolina, Ball State, and Syracuse. Their losses are somewhat respectable, losing at West Virginia, FSU, and Boston College. State is coming off a bye week and will be using the Leary kid behind center who many of the fans have wanted from the start. Still, who knows if he’s the answer. Their defense for the most part has been very good against the run but highly exploitable against the pass. Wake, on the other hand, is also coming off a bye week after a 22-20 win over Florida State. This is the team’s sixth home game already this season to just two road contests. We don’t know the status of Jamie Newman at quarterback. The Deac defense has been very leaky as of late, allowing over 400 yards to the Seminoles as well as more than 500 to Louisville and BC before that. NC State is 4-8-1 against the spread the last three seasons on the road while Wake isn’t the greatest favorite, going 6-8-2 against the spread in that span. I can’t pick this until I know who is under center for the home team.



Miami at Florida State (-4.5)

Miami is feeling good after picking up a sloppy 16-12 road win at Pittsburgh. The Hurricanes have won four of their last six despite struggling to score. This team has put up 21 or less in three straight and four of their last five. The defense is still having problems slowing down the run but they’ve actually been very good against the pass, though. FSU is coming off crushing my Orange 35-17 to extend their streak to five straight unders. I like their defense and the offense looked competent as well. I’m not ready to buy them playing like that consistently, though. I think it was more a product of their opponent than suddenly figuring things out. Miami has gone under in 22 of the last 32 games while the Noles have gone under in five of their eight tilts this year alone. To me, this one is an under. I’d have also considered Miami too if it wasn’t their second straight road game.

