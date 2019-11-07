With Virginia’s big win at Carolina, the Coastal Division has some semblance of order but as with anything having to do with that division, anything can still happen. This weekend's games could be a big decider between the two in-state teams. So, let’s take a look at Week 11 in the ACC:





Georgia Tech at UVa (-17)

Bryce Perkins had to remind everyone of what he was capable of and he did so in a big way last week in the win at North Carolina. The Hoos control their own destiny down the stretch and don’t have to leave home to do so. This week they welcome Georgia Tech to town after the Jackets lost 20-10 to Pittsburgh. Their two wins this season are against South Florida and Miami, so they aren’t the worst team in the conference. GT’s offense has struggled all year and is not getting much going through the air. The defense can be exploited on the ground so this would be a good opportunity for Bronco Mendenhall to get Wayne Taulapapa fired up. UVa has been a home favorite of 14.5 to 21 points just once the last three seasons against an FBS opponent. The Cavaliers have covered just nine of their last 18 as a favorite and are going to win this game going away, but I don’t know if I can run to the window to bet them. This seems somewhat like a sleepy spot for a team fresh off a tough road stretch and a bye week coming up next week. The total is intriguing at 44, but if you like the over then you are saying the home team will do most of the heavy lifting because I don’t know if the Jackets get to double digits.



Wake Forest (-3) at Virginia Tech

The Hokies put up a solid fight and much like UVa were hosed by poor home-field officiating in South Bend. Quincy Patterson ran the Tecmo Super Bowl playbook and they nearly still won the game. Once again, I have to say something nice here about VT because the young pieces on that defense are starting to play a little better. A lot of my thoughts on this game depend upon who is behind center because the playbook seems a little bigger with Hendon Hooker playing quarterback. As of early in the week, there was no clear indication as to who would get the call. I do feel a little bit better about this team finding two more wins and getting bowl eligible. Wake Forest is coming off a 44-10 win at home over lousy NC State. This team has not hit the road too many times this season and is coming off a stretch of five of six at home. There’s no doubting the Demon Deacon offense as they crank things up with Jamie Newman and his cast of fantastic wide receivers. Their defense is leaky though which makes me look at the over 65. Tech has been a home underdog eight times the last three seasons and are 2-4-2 against the spread in those contests. Normally, I like the home underdog, but instead I think the over hits here. I don’t know how often Tech can get stops.



Louisville at Miami (-5)

I know the folks on this message board probably don’t want to hear it, but I think Scott Satterfield needs more love for conference coach of the year. This team has won five of its last seven and the offense is looking a lot more competent than it did under Bobby Petrino. They are also coming off a bye week after the victory over UVa which helps me think they’ll be more focused for this one. On defense, Louisville can be run on with three of its last four opponents cranking out over 200 yards on the ground. Miami has won two straight and is finishing up the year with four of five on the road. The Canes got a real nice effort from Jarren Williams with the defense showing up as well. They’ve held five of their last seven opponents to 20 points or less. The under has hit in 23 of their last 33 lined games including five of eight this season. The big question is if the Cards can get enough stops and I think they will. Give me the under here. BTW, Miami is a terrible favorite covering just 10 of its last 28 games including just one of five this year.



Florida State at Boston College (-1)

What kind of effect is the firing of its head coach going to have on Florida State? It’s very important this week to read the stories coming out of Tallahassee and gauge the team’s feelings after this news. It could galvanize them even more or it could be a distraction that takes them down even more. Something had to be done after the 27-10 loss to Miami last week at home as the fanbase showed it’s displeasure. This team has lost twice already at home and was already struggling to get season ticket sales up. They’ve gone under the total in six straight as the defense has done its job for the most part. It’s not their fault that the offense has been brutal at times. BC, meanwhile, is coming off making my alma mater look really foolish in the Carrier Dome. They ran for almost 500 yards of offense and played just enough defense to win. To me, I can’t make a selection here as I need to see what FSU practices are like. BC could certainly win, but this line being so short makes me think Vegas thinks we’re going to get a great effort from the road team.

