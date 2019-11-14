The Cavaliers took care of business at home last weekend, meaning UVa heads into its bye week in full control of its finish in the Coastal. Still, there are a number of games this weekend that could play a role in how that division works out. So, let’s take a look at Week 12 in the ACC:

Virginia Tech (-5.5) at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech may be one of the best two-win teams in America after another close shave last week, this time in Charlottesville. The Jackets are one of the best teams against the pass, holding teams to under 200 yards per game on average. They have actually struggled more it seems at home, where they lost to The Citadel back in September as a 27-point favorite. The Hokies, meanwhile, are playing some great football right now having won four of five since the Duke loss. The offense worked very well against the Demon Deacons as the Tech slowed down their vaunted offensive attack as well. Tech and UVa are the only two teams that control their own destiny in the Coastal right now. With regards to this game, I think it’s a bad spot for the Hokies as they head down to Atlanta. They are coming off a highly charged emotional win for Bud Foster and have another home game against a Coastal foe in Pittsburgh up next. I think focus could be an issue here and I wish I was getting more points. The play here is Georgia Tech plus the points. I don’t know if they win, but it’s going to be tight.



Louisville (-3.5) at NC State

Boy, NC State is really bad…like really, really bad. The Wolfpack have scored 10 points apiece in each of their last two games and have scored less than 20 in four of their last five. No matter who they put behind center, there’s just incompetence. The defense has been gashed by their last three opponents allowing 45 to BC, 44 to Wake, and 55 to Clemson. At the same time, Louisville is coming off a 52-27 loss at Miami in which they were just out-classed by a hotter team. I’ve talked a lot about how much I like this team but I don’t know if I’m ready to lay points with them on the road. They do have a road win at Wake and a neutral field win over Western Kentucky, though. These two teams trend to the under immensely but do you trust Louisville to stop the anemic Pack attack and do you trust NC State’s defense to slow down UL? If you think so, then the under is for you. I can tell you I’m definitely not playing the over.



Wake Forest at Clemson (-32.5)

Clemson is steamrolling everyone right now as the Tigers continue to gain style points for a CFP committee that has disrespected them for the most part. Their last win by less than 30 was September 28th against UNC. The offense is clicking and the defense is rarely getting challenged. The team has a bye week next week, so there’s no look-ahead factor either. Wake Forest had its bubble popped in Blacksburg last week as the offense did squat. This is a team that has played so few road games this year with the majority of them coming in November. Last year this contest was 63-3 in Winston-Salem. I think there’s a good shot it approaches that this year too. Give me the over here and maybe a bet on Clemson in the first half.



Syracuse at Duke (-10.5)

Ugh, do I have to preview this one? I enjoyed my week last week without my Orange in action. They are such hot garbage right now, it’s disappointing. This is a squad that is allowing over 30 points per game and can’t protect anyone with their banged up offensive line. On the other side you have a Duke team that has lost three straight and four of its last five. The Blue Devils are struggling to score and the defense has been excessively leaky as of late. You can run on them, as they’ve allowed 150 yards or more in four straight contests. I’d really like to think after a bye week that Syracuse will wake up and play like the unit I thought the Orange were supposed to be. Duke is a really hard team to figure out and its consistency isn’t there either. I don’t get this line really. I think I lean to the Orange and will kick myself after if they get blown out again.





Matt Josephs is on ESPN Radio in Richmond from 3-4 p.m. EST weekdays and 11-Noon on Saturdays.



