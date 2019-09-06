Week 1 is in the books in the ACC and let the overreactions flow. I find that the "fan" in fanatic comes out a lot after one contest. Last week the Cavaliers looked like the ACC Coastal team that I voted to win while the Hokies struggled with turnovers and slowing down the BC attack. North Carolina is now apparently the sleeper in the Coastal race, while—checks notes—Florida State is not quite back yet. Let's take a look at Week 2 in the ACC.



William & Mary at UVa (-34.5)

The good ole FCS/FBS Week 2 game has old friend Mike London (he used to be a cop) bringing the Tribe in after a Week 1 win that saw them score 30 points against Lafayette. The Cavaliers have bigger fish to fry in Week 3 with Florida State coming to Charlottesville. Before that is this contest and some handicappers will tell you that focus could be a bit of an issue in this one. The thing I am also wondering is if there won't be a running up of the score against London because of the respect they have for him in this program. I have a feeling that Bronco Mendenhall is one of those guys that considers these things. Jordan Mack is dealing with a concussion and maybe the team holds him out for next week. The over/under is 45.5, essentially telling me that the Hoos are going to shut out the opponent from Williamsburg or give up one touchdown. I'll never tell anyone to take the home team in this one but I'm also not recommending the road squad either.



Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (-28.5)

The last time these two teams played, Old Dominion threw the ball all over the field and embarrassed the Hokies 49-35. That contest led to Trevon Hill getting kicked off the team and potentially some dissension in the locker room. Fast forward to 2019 where the Hokies coughed up a game in Chestnut Hill due to a bunch of turnovers. The offense didn't have Damon Hazleton and that makes a difference. We'll see if he plays this week. The Monarchs are coming off an uninspiring win over Norfolk State in which they nearly lost to their FCS opponent. This tilt is vitally important to Tech in terms of keeping the sanity in Blacksburg. This feels like a name-your-score type of game although I wonder if ODU can find some success on offense. I won't be betting this one either and probably won't watch it unless I'm forced to.



Syracuse (+2.5) at Maryland

One of the wildest line swings is occurring here and it's for obvious reasons. Syracuse's season is essentially boiled down to Clemson next week. The Orange stumbled and bumbled a bit on their way to a victory over Liberty on the road last week. Their defense was on top of things while Tommy DeVito looked rusty and not in sync with his new receivers. Maryland, meanwhile, put up what felt like 190 points on Howard last Saturday. It must have felt good for the Terps, who aren't expected to do much this season. Naturally the betting public is taking advantage and swinging the line on the other side. To me, now there might be value with the Orange who will be better on offense. I completely understand why the money came in on the home team, but this is a little much. Give me my alma mater I think....unless I wait and see if the line swings more.



Miami (-4.5) at North Carolina

Mack Brown is the greatest coach in the history of the ACC...or so some Tar Heels fans think after their win over South Carolina. I panned the hire quite a bit and won't change my opinion yet based on one 60-minute contest against a lesser SEC conference team. The worry here is how fat and happy this makes the home team entering this one. In comes an angry Miami group that had two weeks to hear all of the jokes involving their offensive line. Somewhat lost was how good Jarren Williams looked when he got some time. The Canes linebacking group is probably the best in the country. I may wait and see if this line comes down more before pouncing but I think the Canes are the better team and will be it on Saturday as well.

