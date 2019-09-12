Welcome to Week 3 of the college football season as the ACC continues to have some intriguing results with North Carolina starting out 2-0 while the Hurricanes are 0-2. Meanwhile, both Virginia schools in the conference got victories so let's take a look at some of the matchups around the league this week.



Florida State at No. 25 UVa (-8)

The Wahoos get an extra day to prepare for Saturday night's matchup with the Seminoles. This kind of line would be unheard of in the heyday of Florida State, but this year's version is very disappointing. In Week 1 they lost to Boise State at home after collapsing in the second half. Last week, they nearly did It again with Louisiana Monroe before the Warhawks missed an extra point in overtime. You really can't blame too much of that on James Blackman as he's 53-of-73 for 609 yards with six touchdowns to just two interceptions. Cam Akers is breaking off runs at a 6.1 yard per carry clip, but it's the defense that has been the letdown. On the other side, you've got a ranked UVa team that beat William & Mary in a workmanlike fashion. Bronco Mendenhall probably didn't love the two interceptions Bryce Perkins had, but a win is a win. This line is rather large, but I think appropriate. Last week Mendenhall said that the home atmospheres have been good but could be better. I think the rare Saturday night home game will get a great atmosphere in Charlottesville. UVa has been a home favorite of 7.5 to 14 points twice the last three seasons. It may be too many points, but I do think the Cavaliers get the win.



Furman at Virginia Tech (-21.5)

The Hokies beat Old Dominion but it wasn't exactly as sexy of a win as it should have been. Tech was a massive favorite and nearly saw Its lead collapse. Bud Foster's defense continues to struggle at times against mobile quarterbacks. Ryan Willis has completed 60 percent of his passes with six touchdowns to three interceptions. The injury to Jalen Holston means the backfield is now Deshawn McClease and Keshawn King and neither are averaging over four yards per carry. This will be another tune up game for them before the schedule gets a little harder. Furman is playing Its second straight FBS opponent after losing at Georgia State last week. I was very impressed with the Paladins, who were able to score but couldn't stop the Panthers. This one is around three touchdowns so if the Hokies sleepwalk again, they could be in trouble in terms of the spread.



No. 1 Clemson (-27) at Syracuse

Before the season began, I took a futures wager of Syracuse +21 in this game thinking that it was going to be less by the week of the matchup. Well, after the egg they laid against Maryland, the Orange are nearly four-touchdown underdogs. The Terps were probably the easiest wager of the weekend as most believed that the Orange wouldn't be focused for this one. No one expected it to be that bad though as the defense struggled to get any stops. The offense has been very disappointing too with not much coming from the run game and Tommy DeVito making mistakes. This is the home opener though and two years ago, the Tigers fell in the Carrier Dome to Eric Dungey. Last year, Clemson nearly lost at home if not for a late drive. This year's version played very well against Texas A&M last week and could be facing their last tough game of the slate Saturday. I'll never tell anyone to lay this many points on the road because of backdoor potential. Putting aside my immense bias, I'd have to think Syracuse is highly charged for this one. It probably won't be enough in the end, but they've spent a lot of the offseason targeting this one. We'll see what happens.



Quick Hits

UNC at Wake Forest (-3.5) -- North Carolina has made me look foolish two weeks in a row. Wake's offense has been pretty stellar so far this year. This will be an intriguing one on Friday in what in what is technically a non-conference game. Kansas at Boston College -21 -- The first game against a non-Virginia school for Boston College. KU just lost at home to Coastal Carolina so, yeah, the Eagles should be 3-0.

