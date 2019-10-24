If the Coastal Division was on the verge of being a complete mess a week ago, UVa's big win last weekend help stave off the chaos, at least for a bit. But a Carolina loss sure didn't help that endeavor. So, let’s take a look at Week 9 in the ACC:



UVa (-3.5) at Louisville

All is right in Charlottesville after a 48-14 demolition of Duke last week. The Wahoos were able to do whatever they wanted and forced a bunch of turnovers in the win. Now they hit the road for the third time over the last few weeks to take on Louisville. The Cardinals are coming off a 45-10 loss to Clemson which brought them down to earth after a stretch of four wins in five games. Louisville’s offense is putting up fantastic numbers, scoring 62 on Wake, 41 on BC, and 38 on Western Kentucky. It’s still a youngish team but Scott Satterfield is doing good things. My concern here for UVa is the look-ahead factor with a much larger UNC game on deck. Of course, the Hoos want to win all of their conference games but I worry about the travel lately and a potential look-ahead. Louisville is horrendous against the spread as of late going 10-22 ATS the last three seasons including 4-11 as an underdog. Still, I think they are a live dog in this one considering the situation.



Syracuse at Florida State (-10)

My alma mater sucks…flat out sucks. It’s so disappointing considering how optimistic everyone was about their season. Tommy DeVito isn’t the answer right now and the defense has been abysmal at times due to injury and scheme. They are going to be hard pressed to find six wins considering they have three of their last five on the road after the Cuse lost 27-20 to Pittsburgh at home last Friday night. FSU, meanwhile, has lost two straight as the Noles fell 22-20 at Wake last Saturday. The offense did a lot and hasn’t been the problem for the most part this season. Their defense couldn’t make the stops when it had to. Last year, the Cuse won 30-7 at home in this game as a 3.5-point underdog. These two somewhat mirror each other but despite all of that I could potentially see an under here. Florida State has gone under in four straight while the road team has done so twice in a row.



Duke at North Carolina (-3.5)

Two of the tougher teams in this conference to figure out are set to face off in this one. I thought Duke would put up a better fight last week against the Cavaliers and didn’t. This team won in Blacksburg 45-10 but then laid an egg at home against Pittsburgh. The Devils are 3-3-1 against the spread this season. UNC, on the other hand, has lost four of its last five games and is coming off an extremely emotional contest against the Hokies that went to six overtimes. Normally, I’d want to play against them on Saturday because of that, but it’s their hated rival and it’s at home. Still, if the right Duke team shows up, then I think the Blue Devils are a live underdog. UNC’s defense can be run upon if Duke can commit to doing so. The Devils have won each of the last three meetings by the score of 42-35, 27-17, and 28-27. Sorry guys, don’t hate me, but I don’t have any pick here. Normally I’d lean to David Cutcliffe’s bunch but last week scarred me. Duke has covered eight of its last 10 as a road underdog, though.



Miami at Pitt (-6)

I’m sure UVa fans will have an eye on this matchup considering the Coastal implications. Not that it really matters since the Canes are toast but I’d be rooting for the home team given the tiebreaker. Miami has beaten Bethune Cookman, CMU, and UVa this season but has losses to Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech, both at home. The Hurricanes can’t find a quarterback and their defense has floundered big time considering that side was supposed to be strong with Manny Diaz sticking around. The team has played twice outside their own building, losing 24-20 to Florida and 28-25 at North Carolina. Pittsburgh comes in having won four straight since Pat Narduzzi failed football math class against Penn State. The Panthers won two shootouts and a couple of lower scoring games. Their defense is no joke and that’s going to be a factor against a Miami team that has a terrible offensive line. The Hurricanes have covered just 12 of their last 33 games and have been an underdog just four times the last three seasons, which is pretty incredible. The under might be worth a look here with it hitting in eight of Miami’s last 10 road games. Pitt has gone under in 21 of its last 32 overall.

