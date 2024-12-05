One thought on each of Virgina's 2025 signees: Offense

(Photo by Submitted Photo)

High upside quarterback who has already has good size for the position, and will need to add more weight but has a good starting point. Fundamentally a sound quarterback with good mechanics and footwork. Athletic quarterback who shows the ability to make throws on the run and also pick up extra yards with his legs. Arm strength is a plus as well.

Really impressive quarterback who was receiving some interest from Penn State late in the cycle. high production while playing elite talent on a regular basis in Orlando. Not an elite athlete but like Geer shows the ability to make throws on the run and can make plays happen with his legs. Accurate quarterback who has shown his accuracy at all levels of the field the last two years with a career completion percentage of 66.2%.

Versatile tailback who has the ability to impact the game both as a ball carrier and receiver. Good size already at 6-foot-0 and 185-pounds, will need to continue to add mass but has a good starting point. Shows quality athleticism and speed which should translate to the collegiate game well. Think he could be quite the steal for the 'Hoos long-term.

A big pickup for the 'Hoos in the class as he was targeted by several ACC programs. Missed most of his junior season with injury but bounced back in 2024 to put together a strong season season. Was productive when on the field at Trinity Episcopal. Brings an intriguing combination of size and athleticism to the wide receiver room for the 'Hoos, was at one point a four-star recruit and we believe he could outplay his three-star ranking easily for the Cavaliers.

Highly productive athletic wide receiver out of Matoaca with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons including 68 receptions for 1,092 yards and 17 touchdowns this fall. Already well built at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. A physical wide receiver who shows good ball-tracking skills and a strong catch radius. Good route runner who can create separation just beyond his good but not great athleticism and most importantly, strong consistent hands as shown by production. Wouldn't be surprised if he makes an impact potentially earlier in his career than most of the class.

The best receiver of the bunch for the 'Hoos, Abdullah has a chance to be a playmaker early in his career for the 'Hoos. Good size at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds but is a phenomenal athlete who played against some of the best talent in the country in Georgia. As a senior had 41 receptions for 802 yards and 10 touchdowns. Will be able to stretch the field on a routine basis in our opinion. Could also factor into the return games.

Already has good size at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, but physically will have to continue to get stronger once he arrives on campus. Quality athlete overall but not going to be an athlete that necessarily wows you on the field. Already has a good foundation as a blocker, and does a great job of helping set up the outside run. A well-rounded tight end who as Tony Elliott said in his press conference on Wednesday, should get a ton of reps in spring ball.

New England has quietly become a hotspot for talent and has produced a handful of really good tight ends over te last few cycles. Believe that Thurber could be the next in line, in that regard. Really good size already at 6-foot-5 and 235-pounds. Underrated athlete in my opinion who shows the ability to create separation with both his route running abilities but also by being a strong all-around athlete. Like Zames, shows the foundation to be a strong blocker as well.

Adair has the size to play either guard or tackle at the next level, so does offer some position versatility in that regard but will be a tackle for the Cavaliers. Played for one of the best programs in the state of Tennessee and was formerly coached by Trent Dilfer, now the head coach at UAB. Good athlete with quick feet, I really like his ability to block in space as well.

A center for the 'Hoos, Reid played tackle for Maret School. What stands out immediately about him is his athleticism. It will be huge for him once he moves inside to guard at the next level and is asked to pull and get downfield on a more consistent basis to block for his running backs. Will have to continue to get bigger as he looks like he can still add plenty of more weight to his 6-foot-3 frame. Punishing blocker as well who loves to punish defenders with big blocks.