One thought on each of Virginia's 2025 signees: Defense

UVa signee Chris Spence (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Last week, we took a look at the Cavaliers 2025 signees on the offensive side of the ball and offered up one thought on each prospect. Today, we turn our attention to the defensive side of the ball.

Advertisement

A signing day pick-up for the Cavaliers, Ward brings great size as a pass rusher. He'll have to gain some significant weight before he sees the field but his size and length combined with quality athleticism is going to give him a chance to be a productive player long term.

John is a little bit on the smaller side at 6-foot-2 but already has a good weight for the position at 300. Will have to go through some body refinement, trimming some bad weight and putting it back on with muscle. He also has some strong fundamentals for the position and does a great job with hand fighting and working off blocks. Don't be surprised if he outplays his ranking and pans out to be productive space eater in the middle of the defensive line.

Another "athlete" in this class, Reese will be a linebacker for the Cavaliers bringing plus size to the position at 6-foot-3. Also showed plenty of upsides offensively as a running back for Phillips Exter Academy. On defense, he's an instinctual player who has a high motor and loves to fly around the floor. Good pass rushing skills coming down from the second level and has great closing speed when trying to wrap up ball carriers.

Rowe is one of the more fun players to watch on tape. His senior highlight reel includes a hurdle on a kickoff return for a touch. Defensively, Rowe is a dominant linebacker who shows great athleticism and instincts at the position.

One of several defensive backs in this class, Williams has high production in high school career on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and running back plus of course as a defensive back. A strong athlete, WIlliams has the speed to keep up with faster wide receivers while possessing the size and length as well to challenge them physically. Great ball skills on both sides of the ball with a great understanding of how to use his size to his advantage.

A long-range athlete, Spence has some of the most upside of any member of Virginia's 2025 recruiting class. Could've easily played on the offensive side of the ball in college but instead will be a defensive back for the Cavaliers where he's shown plus abilities both against the run and in pass coverage.

Persinger flipped from James Madison last week and could be a steal for the Cavaliers. Persinger has elite speed, finishing second in the state finals for the 100-meter dash earlier this year. Really good foundation as a cornerback but will need to continue to refine his game while he also adds more weight to his frame.