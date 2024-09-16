PFF Grades: A clear dropoff for the Wahoos in loss to Terrapins

(Photo by USATSI)

TEAM GRADES



Overall: 67.9 (2024 Average: 73.1)

Offense: 60.7 (2024: 68.8) Pass: 65.6 Run: 71.2 Receiving: 59.1 Pass Block: 42.9 Run Block: 52.8

Notes: It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who watched the game, but UVa’s offensive output and grades were the worst they’ve been this season. When the offense puts up just 13 points and none in the second half, with a -4 turnover margin, it’s easy to understand what the issues were. The run grade was the best of the season thus far and the Wahoos did go over 100 yards and 4 yards per carry. But the passing grade, the pass blocking grade and the receiving grade were all season lows. Their passing game got exceptional marks for their performance at Wake and the dropoff in grades is quite significant week over week: The pass block grade of 42.9 is half what it was against the Demon Deacons (85.9).

DEFENSE: 71.9 (2024: 68.8) Run Defense: 61.9 Coverage: 74.3 Pass Rush: 71.2 Tackling: 65.7

Notes: Despite the loss, the defense actually graded out relatively well. The grade for the defense as a whole wasn’t quite as high as it was against Richmond but was a 12.5-point increase week over week. Despite not getting to Maryland QB Billy Edwards much, the pass rush numbers look pretty solid, as do the coverage numbers, which was a season-best 74.3. Virginia’s defense was in a tough spot in the second half receiving very little help, but overall the performance grades out somewhat positively.



PLAYER GRADES



Offense Grades (10+ Snaps): 1. Kameron Courtney, WR: 79.1 2. Xavier Brown, RB: 75.9 3. Trell Harris, WR: 71.8 4. Chris Tyree, WR: 65.9 5. Brian Stevens, C: 65.8 6. Anthony Colandrea, QB: 65.1 7. Kobe Pace, RB: 64.2 8. Jack Witmer, LT: 61.3 9. Dakota Twitty, TE: 59.1 10. Noah Josey, LG: 56.1 11. Ty Furnish, RG: 55.9 12. Andre Greene, WR: 55.2 13. Blake Steen, RT: 54.7 14. Tyler Neville, TE: 54.3 15. Jack Griese, RB: 49.3 16. Sage Ennis, TE: 48.0 17. Malachi Fields, WR: 47.4 18. Ugonna Nnanna, RG: 45.7

Notes: UVa fans probably weren’t expecting Kameron Courtney to have the top offensive grade going into the game but it was a solid debut for the freshman, playing in place of the injured Suderian Harrison. Xavier Brown was efficient with his carries, and graded out well, too. The offensive line grades are down considerably, and Ugonna Nnanna’s 45.7 mark is particularly harmful given the fact that he had to play 50 snaps with Ty Furnish out. Malachi Fields has been an All-ACC caliber receiver this season but had a bit of a tough night against the Terps. Fields had a penalty that wiped out a touchdown in the first quarter and fumbled the ball in the fourth quarter, setting up Maryland’s dagger touchdown drive to seal it. We’re guessing this performance will be just a minor setback in a quality season for the senior wideout.

DEFENSE GRADES (10+ Snaps): 1. Kam Butler, DE: 87.5 2. Antonio Clary, S: 85.8 3. Corey Thomas, CB: 69.8 4. Trey McDonald, LB: 69.7 5. Jonas Sanker, S: 69.0 6. Ben Smiley, DE: 67.2 7. Terrell Jones, DT: 65.0 8. Kempton Shine, CB: 64.1 9. Chico Bennett, DE: 62.8 10. Jam Jackson, CB: 58.6 11. Anthony Britton, DT: 57.8 12. Jahmeer Carter, DT: 57.7 13. Jason Hammond, DT: 57.5 14. James Jackson, LB: 53.7 15. Kendren Smith, CB: 42.4 16. Michael Diatta, DT: 40.3

Notes: Despite the aforementioned lack of pressure, Kam Butler continues to grade out at the top of the defense for his overall performance. The next step is turning some of his one-on-one wins into sacks and TFLs. Antonio Clary has continued to excel and led the team in tackles, while grading out at a very solid 85.8. Trey McDonald had a decent performance playing in place of Kam Robinson, too. Kendren Smith’s grade was low, in part because he was the corner that got beat on Kaden Prather’s touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Terps the lead for good.



QUARTERBACK PLAY



Anthony Colandrea: 21-37, 247 yards; 0 TD, 2 INT Drop Backs: 43 Completion Rate: 56.8% Drops: 2; Drop Rate: 8.7% Adjusted Completion Rate: 67.6% Average Depth of Target: 10.9 yards Sacks: 3 (Officially 1) Pressure-to-Sack Ratio: 20% Under Pressure: 34.9% of Drop Backs Clean Pocket: 18-26, 198 yards, 1 INT Under Pressure: 3-11, 49 yards, 1 INT Against Blitz: 11-17, 121 yards “Big Time Throws”: 2 Throws under 10 yards: 17-22, 115 yards Throws 10-20 yards: 1/4, 15 yards, 2 INT Throws 20+ yards: 3-8, 117 yards

Notes: Colandrea wasn’t quite himself in Saturday’s loss and his numbers, as well as his PFF grade, back that up. UVa’s QB was responsible for three turnovers, fumbling in the red zone and throwing a pair of interceptions. Both picks were on intermediate throws of 10-20 yards and he remained clean on the deep shots as well as the underneath throws. His completion percentage dropped off rather significantly from the mid 70’s rates of the first two contests. He did have a couple of drops and it’s obvious that Maryland’s pressure up front made things tougher for Colandrea on Saturday night than they were in the first two games. His average depth of target increased to nearly 11 yards, which speaks to how many downfield shots the offense took, and the dropoff in quick, easy competitions that highlighted the offense’s success through the first two weeks.



SNAP COUNTS



Offense: 60+: Anthony Colandrea, Blake Steen, Jack Witmer, Noah Josey, Malachi Fields 50-59: Tyler Neville, Brian Stevens, Trell Harris, Ugonna Nnanna 40-49: Chris Tyree 30-39: Kobe Pace, Ty Furnish 20-29: None 10-19: Sage Ennis, Xavier Brown, Andre Greene, Kam Courtney, Jack Griese, Dakota Twitty 0-9: Noah Vaughn, Eli Wood, Jaden Gibson, TyLyric Coleman

Defense: 80+: James Jackson, Jonas Sanker, Trey McDonald, Antonio Clary, Jam Jackson 70-79: Kempton Shine, Corey Thomas 60-69: Kam Butler, Chico Bennett 50-59: Jahmeer Carter 40-49: Michael Diatta 30-39: Jason Hammond 20-29: Anthony Britton 10-19: Terrell Jones, Ben Smiley 0-9: Malcolm Greene, Dre Walker, Kendren Smith



